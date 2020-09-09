Sydnee Streitz is used to playing a few grades up.
Her experience doing so throughout her volleyball career in junior high and Amateur Athletic Union play has led to a seamless transition to the varsity level at Campbell County High School.
Streitz is starting for the Camels as a freshman. But she isn’t just seeing time on the court. Streitz has quickly become one of Campbell County’s strongest weapons and a key contributor.
“It’s super exciting and I love the opportunity that I’ve been given,” Streitz said. “It is nice to think about, ‘Oh, I’m only a freshman this year, imagine what I can do as a sophomore or what can I do as a junior.’
“It’s just being able to contribute time and effort and my hard work to this team and to this program to be able to see where Campbell County can go.”
Through five games this season, Streitz has recorded 30 digs, 12 kills and six aces, five of which were in one match against Cheyenne Central.
So far this season, the Camels have compiled a 3-2 record.
The coaching staff, specifically head coach Marcy Befus, noticed Streitz’s talent right away. But it wasn’t just the talent that Befus said made them notice. It was her competitive fire, something the coach said successful varsity athletes need to play with passion.
“She’s such a competitor and she’s so athletic, and we need to get her the ball more,” Befus said. “She wants the ball and we need to get her the ball more.”
The coach’s comments came after an emotional loss to Laramie at the Gillette Invite on Saturday. The Camels played the Plainsmen close in the first set, 25-23, but struggled to score in the second set, losing 25-16.
“(Streitz) wants the ball and I feel comfortable giving it to her,” Befus said. “She’s frustrated and I’m glad she’s frustrated, because she wants the ball and she needs to have the ball. She’ll put it away.”
A basketball player in the winter and a soccer player in the spring, Streitz said she was drawn to volleyball in fifth grade because of the pacing and energy of the sport.
“One of the reasons I love volleyball so much is because when you do really good, you get that adrenaline pumping through you,” Streitz said. “That’s something that I really enjoy because it’s such an emotional sport.
“It’s super competitive and I kind of just feed off of that.”
Streitz didn’t fully expect to start on varsity her first year in high school, but she was definitely aiming to.
The freshman said she put in work this summer in all three sports.
“I didn’t expect to be starting, but it was definitely one of my goals I was working toward,” Streitz said. “I’ve been training for a long time to be playing sports at a high level and I was pushing to just make varsity, but I was very honored to be able to start on varsity.”
Shoes to fill
As a freshman, there’s no downplaying it: Streitz has some big shoes to fill from the three classes ahead of her. But that doesn’t scare her.
While the varsity team has four seniors playing in their final seasons, Streitz said it’s the responsibility of her and the other underclassmen to work hard and learn from the seniors while they can.
“The upperclassmen are very supportive. They are amazing girls and they help me out a lot,” Streitz said. “I try to be a leader myself for the younger girls. That’s what I strive to do.
“Getting the help from these upperclassmen has just pushed me to be the best that I need to be for this team.”
Though they play different positions on the court, one of the more vocal leaders on the team, senior Taylor Fischer, wears one of those pairs of shoes that will need filling after this season.
Fischer has done everything she can to make her teammate’s transition to varsity as smooth as possible.
“It’s really awesome that she’s even playing varsity as a freshman,” Fischer said. “She comes to us all the time with questions or when she’s getting frustrated and we just talk her through it and make sure she’s calm and tell her that it’s OK.”
While she may not be the Camels leader just yet, Befus said Streitz has already stepped into a pretty significant role on a team of mostly juniors and seniors.
“She’s our emotional leader right now. Those seniors are great leaders and they’re getting the job done, but (Streitz) brings our team enthusiasm,” Befus said. “She’s excited for somebody else when they do well and sometimes I just get goosebumps seeing how excited she gets about the good things that are happening.
“Kids feed off of that. We need an emotional leader and every good volleyball team has one — and she’s it.”
It’s rare to get that emotional impact on a team from a freshman, Befus said, but Streitz is not an average freshman.
“She’s not afraid,” Befus said. “She said, ‘I want to serve game-point’ or ‘I want the ball’ and I think she really means that.”
As for the future of the program, Befus said the future is bright.
“I love the passion and energy (Streitz) brings to the program. Not just her skill level, but she definitely doesn’t play like a freshman, that’s for sure,” Befus said. “She’s mature and competitive and hungry. She’s asking questions every day in practice and they’re the right questions, and she’s so coachable.”
“We’re looking to build up the program,” Streitz said. “Even if we don’t make it to state or regionals, as long as we’re putting in hard work and playing the best that we can with the time that we have because of COVID.
“I think we should just play one game at a time and be thankful that we get to play at all.”
Whether she’s on varsity or not, Streitz said Camel volleyball is special to her for two reasons: the relationships and the passion.
“The coming together of a bunch of girls is the best part,” Streitz said. “When people care about a sport, they’re going to work hard at it and push their teammates. At the varsity level, everyone cares. At the varsity level, everybody is competitive.
“At the varsity level, everybody just wants to win.”
The Camels beat Green River to start their day Saturday, 25-18 and 25-10. Then they faced off against Laramie and lost 25-23, 25-16.
