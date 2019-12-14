The Thunder Basin boys basketball team found itself in an unexpected four-point deficit in the second half Saturday evening. But an early timeout in the third quarter served as a wake-up call and the Bolts rattled off 20 straight points to get back on track.
TBHS had shot a sizzling 35-of-69 from 3-point range coming into Saturday’s game with Evanston High School, but was tested by the Red Devils’ zone defense and only made 13-45. The Bolts held a narrow 25-24 lead at halftime, but the 20 unanswered points in the third quarter pushed them to a 70-45 blowout to close the RE/MAX Professionals Gillette Basketball Tournament.
Sophomore point guard Deegan Williams bounced back from a quiet scoring night Friday and led TBHS with 17 points, including 5-11 from 3-point range, and six assists.
“Last night, I didn’t shoot a lot, so tonight I decided to shoot a lot more and it paid off,” Williams said about the Bolts’ 78-66 win the night before over Rapid City Central. “We’ve got five shooters on the court at all times. So as soon as we penetrate, if one person is open, they’re going to be able to knock it down.”
Evanston closed the first half on a 7-0 run to get within a point at halftime and continued that momentum into the third quarter.
The Red Devils scored the first five points of the third to take the 29-25 lead before Williams nailed a corner 3 and coach Rory Williams called the quick timeout with 6:30 on the clock.
Williams said he didn’t have anything special to say to his team on the bench, other than “Let’s go.” He put the press on and TBHS showed newfound energy to blow the game open.
Williams nailed another 3-pointer after the timeout, then the Thunder Basin press forced three turnovers in 32 seconds. Sophomore McKale Holte and seniors Hayden Sylte and Blaine Allen all had steals in the backcourt and scored layups to make it nine straight points.
That forced an Evanston timeout, trailing 37-29, but it did nothing to slow the Bolts down.
Sylte had a tough shooting night, but nailed a trey after the Devils timeout and a minute later Williams stole the ball and set up senior Jordan Klaasen on another triple.
That gave Thunder Basin the 45-29 lead with 2:27 left in the third quarter, before Evanston stopped the run with a free throw.
Williams then set up his teammates for the final five points of the period, finding Wyatt Tarter for a layup with a great no-look pass and then assisting Sylte for a 3-pointer to take a 50-32 lead heading into the fourth.
“We were able to generate a lot of points off of their turnovers, whether it was a layup or wide open 3,” coach Williams said. “With this group, … when we finally got it going, it was over pretty fast.”
The Bolts continued to pull away in the fourth. Holte started the quarter with two 3s within a minute, before Williams assisted Allen for another with 3:40 remaining. That pushed the TBHS lead up to 63-37.
Evanston made a quick 6-0 run to get back within 20, but the Bolts answered right back. Williams hit his fifth and final 3 with a minute on the clock, before Tarter scored the final four TBHS points for the 70-45 win.
Allen and Holte finished with 14 points each, while Sylte had 10 to go with Deegan Williams’ 17. Mason Hamilton only had three points, as he sat for almost the entire second half in foul trouble.
First-half struggles
Evanston’s 2-3 zone had a noticeable effect on Thunder Basin’s fast-paced offense in the first half.
“We weren’t getting stops or rebounds to create early offense. That’s your best offense against a zone is your defense and we weren’t doing either one,” coach Williams said. “Defensively and even in our press, we just didn’t have a lot of energy and that kind of brought the game to a halt.”
The Bolts turned the ball over five times in the first half, but it was their shooting struggles that kept Evanston in the game. Eighteen of their 25 points came from behind the arc, but they only shot 6-22 from deep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.