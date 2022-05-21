Deegan Williams is going to Arizona with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.
The Thunder Basin High School senior signed this week to play basketball at Central Arizona College in Coolidge. Williams ended his career at Thunder Basin as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,369 points. He was also named the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year for boys basketball.
Being named the best player in the entire state would typically lead to some interesting college offers. But with COVID-19 eligibility still clogging collegiate basketball at every level, programs across the country are still seeing players stick around for an additional year after being granted extra eligibility.
Williams was offered roster spots at two Division II colleges in South Dakota, including Black Hills State University in Spearfish and Northern State University in Aberdeen. While he appreciated the offers to continue playing, Williams wasn’t offered enough scholarship money to make the roster spot worth it.
“Obviously I appreciated those offers I got but financially speaking, they had guys with COVID years who were coming back and getting the majority of the money the programs had to offer,” Williams said.
The lack of scholarship money from either school led him to seek out a roster spot himself. His research led him to a mid-sized community college in southern Arizona. Central Arizona plays in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
“I ended up contacting their assistant coach and took a virtual tour and I really liked what I saw,” Williams said. “I like how they play fast because as a point guard I like to play in the transition and finding big men for easy layups.
“They averaged like 85 points a game last year and I like that tempo. When it comes to play style, I felt like I was the right fit.”
The ultimate goal for Williams is to use the next two years to continue to grow and get better as a player. He hopes to leave the community college with better offers than he got out of high school.
“Sophomore year I was getting a lot of looks and I’ve definitely got a lot better since then but that COVID year gave everyone an extra year,” Williams said. “I do feel like I was under looked a little. Living in Wyoming, it’s hard to get those looks. So I will be kind of playing with a chip on my shoulder because it’s just motivated me to get even better.”
Williams is looking forward to experiencing something new and getting out of his comfort zone in Arizona. While he’ll miss his parents and his three younger siblings, Williams knows it’s the best thing for him and his athletic career.
“It’s what the college experience is all about,” Williams said. “Obviously it will be tough to leave but you have to figure out what you want in life. It’s a big step and a tough decision but it’ll definitely be worth it.”
The three-time all-state point guard is excited to face new challenges both on and off the court away from Wyoming. He plans to take general credits in the classroom before eventually transferring to a four-year university.
“I look at this as another stepping stone to where I want to eventually be,” Williams said. “Obviously I can’t stay there for four years but I want to expand and get out of my comfort zone. I want to prove that I was better than the offers I got.”
Williams credits his teammates and coaches at Thunder Basin for making him the player he is today. His dad — TBHS coach Rory Williams — shaped him into a player that was capable of doing it all at the point guard position.
“None of this would have been possible without my dad coaching me the last 12 years,” Williams said. “I really strive on my basketball IQ and that’s something that comes naturally through genetics. Having two parents that played basketball, obviously that was something that was passed down.
“I’m just thankful for my parents, teammates and coaches that I’ve had along the way.”
Williams’ prolific high school career ended with more than a few trophies. On top of being named the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year, the point guard was voted the unanimous Class 4A Player of the Year and the Class 4A East Conference Player of the Year.
Thunder Basin won its first boys basketball state title in school history this season. Williams averaged 20.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 4.1 steals per game in his final season at Thunder Basin.
