The Wyoming High School Activities Association overwhelmingly approved the sanctioning of girls wrestling in April. Heading into its first season as an official high school sport in Wyoming, 18 girls in Gillette have taken the opportunity to participate in the inaugural year of the sport.

Once sanctioned, a committee was put together almost immediately by the WHSAA to map out how the sport would first be introduced to schools across the state.

