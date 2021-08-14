Peyton Roswadovski commits to Northwest College for soccer

Peyton Roswadovski had a plan.
The recent Thunder Basin High School graduate and soccer standout was convinced she’d worn her soccer cleats for the last time during the all-star soccer game in June.
After the game, she would move to Laramie and attend the University of Wyoming as a cellist in the college’s orchestra. She would never play a organized game of soccer game again.
At least that was the plan.
After the all-star soccer game at Thunder Basin Stadium— a game she scored a goal in— Roswadovski was approached by Northwest College interim coach Rob Hill. It was then that Roswadovski’s plan to study at UW started to fall by the wayside.
“I played in the all-star game and he talked to me after, and he told me I could do both music and soccer,” Roswadovski said. “That was a big deal to me. He really made that a priority and I feel like all the other coaches were like, ‘Give up music and come play soccer.’
“He told me, ‘Come play with me and I’ll let you do both.’”
Roswadovski doesn’t like one more than the other. Her passion for music and soccer is about as even as it gets.
The opportunity to continue participating in both was one she couldn’t pass up, she said.
“It’s really exciting,” Roswadovski said. “I’m glad that I get to pursue both of my passions. It’s also a lot cheaper than UW, so that’s helping me out, too.”
Roswadovski was given a scholarship on top of a roster spot. She plans on double-majoring in music education and chemistry, and she ultimately wants to be a veterinarian.
Having the chance to play soccer again was a welcomed opportunity for Roswadovski. Aside from the all-star game, the last game she played was a 2-0 loss to Rock Springs in the Class 4A state championship game in May.
“Before the season ended, I was just kind of done. I was ready to move on in life,” Roswadovski said. “Then that state championship game came and we lost and I was just kind of like, ‘You know what, I’m not really done yet.’
“I decided that if an opportunity came, I would take it.”
Three months later, Roswadovski is already moved into her dorm on Northwest’s campus in Powell. Looking back on the rapid change of life plans, Roswadovski feels that everything just came together at the right time.
Roswadovski’s older sister, Grace, also played college soccer. Grace is a sophomore at Laramie County Community College and spent a semester at the University of North Dakota.
Grace was the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019 and won state championships at Thunder Basin in 2017 and 2019.
“I’ve always really looked up to her,” Peyton said. “We played pretty different positions in high school but she just always worked super hard both in soccer and in school and in everything she did, so I tried to kind of follow in that.”
Northwest’s soccer training started last Monday. After thinking her playing days were behind her, Roswadovski is thankful for the chance to meet her new teammates and start down her new unexpected path.
“At first, I was kind of like, ‘Oh no, what am I doing?’” Roswadovski said. “I had a plan and I was all ready to go to UW, but now I’m just really excited and thankful that he offered me a scholarship and now I get to pursue both my passions.
“I’m thankful that he’s given me the opportunity to do both.”
Roswadovski was one of four Bolts girls to earn all-state honors after the team’s state runner-up finish this year. She was second on the Bolts with 32 points, according to maxpreps.com, and totaled 15 goals and two assists for an average of 2.9 points per game.
Northwest College will start the season at home on Friday against Truckee Meadows Community College of Nevada.
