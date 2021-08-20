The Thunder Basin High School tennis team hosted its first three conference duals of the season this week at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
The Bolt girls beat Powell 3-2 and Cody 3-2 on Thursday and won against Jackson 3-2 on Friday. The boys lost to Powell 4-1 and Cody 4-1 before dropping to Jackson 5-0.
Against Powell, the Bolts girls swept the doubles matches in the first conference dual of the season. Hallie Angelos and Maggie Bruse beat Lila Asay and Sydney Hall 10-6 at No. 1 doubles, Brooke Kendrick and Brianna Ketchum beat Alli Harp and Hannah Hincks 10-5 at No. 2 doubles and Katie Bruse and Tierra Tachick beat Maya Landwehr and Tyler Session 10-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Powell's Chase Anderson beat Sarah Rasse 10-5 at No. 1 singles and Kaili Wisniewski beat Ali Morgan 10-5 at No. 2 doubles.
For the boys, Luke Lass took the only win for the Bolt boys with a 10-8 win over Ethan Bartholomew at No. 1 singles. Powell's Aiden Chandler beat Josh Klaassen 10-8 at No. 2 singles.
Powell swept the Thunder Basin boys in doubles matches. Kolt Flores and Cade Queen beat Connor Hieb and Tate Moore 10-0 at No. 1 doubles, CJ Barrus and Kalin Hicswa beat Owen Gorsuch and Hayden Chambers 10-2 at No. 2 doubles and Wesley Preator and Harrison Paul beat Andrew Lass and Quinton Huber 10-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Against Cody, the Bolts girls again swept the doubles matches. Angelos and Maggie Bruse beat Hudson Selk and Karina Schoessler 10-8 at No. 1 doubles, Kendrick and Ketchum beat Noelle Graham and Madison Christler 10-4 at No. 2 doubles and Katie Bruse and Tachick beat Liliana Fink and Ellie Wassink 10-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Cody's Raegan Staggs beat Rasse 10-5 at No. 1 singles and Anna Brenner beat Morgan 10-4 at No. 2 singles.
Luke Lass was again the only winner for the Bolts boys against Cody. He beat CJ Dominick 10-2 at No. 1 singles. Klaassen lost to Tade Geving 10-3 at No. 2 singles.
Cody's Cody Champlin and Mitchell Schwab beat Hieb and Moore 10-0 at No. 1 doubles, William Law and Micah Idema beat Gorsuch and Chambers 10-3 at No. 2 doubles and Joseph Kilpack and Carter Thompson beat Andrew Lass and Huber 10-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Against Jackson on Friday, the girls doubles teams remained undefeated with a 3-0 sweep. Angelos and Maggie Bruse beat Olivia Webb and Katie Wylie 6-3 and 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, Kendrick and Ketchum beat Maya Ferris and Cecily Ross 6-3 and 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and Katie Bruse and Tachick beat Emily Stafford and Beatrix Goldstein 7-5 and 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Jackson's Anna Revill beat Rasse 7-5 and 7-6 at No. 1 singles and Christa Finley beat Morgan 7-6 and 7-5 at No. 2 singles.
The boys were swept 5-0 to Jackson to end the weekend. Lass had his first loss to Campbell Gervais 6-2 and 6-4 at No. 1 singles and Hayden Clark beat Klaassen 6-4 and 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
Oliver Jost and Adam Olson beat Hieb and Moore 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, Henry Wolf and Will Aepli beat Gorsuch and Chambers 6-0 and 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Jack Stotle and Charlie Webb beat Lass and Huber by default.
The Thunder Basin boys will return to the courts for duals against Gering, Alliance and Scottsbluff in Nebraska next Thursday. The girls will travel to South Dakota to dual Rapid City Stevens and Central on Aug. 31.
