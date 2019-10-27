The Gillette College men’s soccer team made a push at the end of the regular season to jump all the way into the sixth seed for the Region IX Tournament, but lost 4-1 in the first round on Saturday at Otero Junior College.
Otero scored three in the first half, but Gillette coach Saber Garcia said the Pronghorns came together rather than rolling over down 3-0 at halftime and made a fight of it.
Jordan Milby assisted Leno Degaetano for the lone Pronghorn goal early in the second half. However, a questionable Otero goal, which Garcia said was close to offsides, finished the scoring at 4-1.
