VOLLEYBALL
Bolts beat Central 3-0, fall to East 3-0
The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team split a pair of conference matches in Cheyenne over the weekend. The Bolts swept Cheyenne Central 3-0 on Friday and lost to East 3-0 on Saturday.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings.
On Friday, Thunder Basin won the first set 25-14 and the second set 25-17. The Bolts were able to complete the sweep over Central with a 25-15 win in the third set.
Thunder Basin went on to face No. 3-ranked East on Saturday. The Thunderbirds won the first set 25-16 and the second set 25-21 before closing out the Bolts 25-23 in the final set.
The Bolts moved to 19-11 on the year and 5-3 in conference play. Thunder Basin will have two more matches next weekend to end the regular season.
The Bolts will host No. 2-ranked Kelly Walsh at 6 p.m. Thursday and Sheridan at noon Saturday at TBHS.
Camels split conference matches in Cheyenne
The Campbell County High School volleyball team split a pair of road conference matches in Cheyenne over the weekend. The Camels lost 3-1 to Cheyenne East on Friday before beating Central 3-0 on Saturday.
On Friday, Campbell County lost the first two sets 25-16 and 26-24 before winning the third set 26-24. The Thunderbirds were able to close out the Camels’ comeback attempt with a 25-18 win in the fourth set to win the match 3-1.
Against Central, Campbell County won the first set 25-17 and the second set 25-23 before completing the sweep with a 25-23 win in the third set.
The Camels moved to 13-16 on the year and 3-5 in conference play. Campbell County will have two regular season matches left before the regional tournament at the end of the month.
The Camels will travel to Sheridan to play the Broncs at 5 p.m. Friday before hosting Kelly Walsh at noon Saturday at CCHS.
FOOTBALL
Panthers place Christian McCaffrey on IR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games with a hamstring injury.
McCaffrey already has missed two games, both Carolina losses.
The earliest he will be able to return to game action is Nov. 7 against the New England Patriots. McCaffrey will have missed 18 of 24 games with injuries since becoming the league’s highest-paid running back following the 2019 season.
McCaffrey practiced on Wednesday on a limited basis but was held out on Thursday and Friday. Chuba Hubbard will continue to start for McCaffrey.
No one else cited with NFL email violations
The NFL has found no other current team or league personnel to have sent emails containing racist, homophobic or misogynistic language similar to messages written by Jon Gruden that led to his resignation as Las Vegas Raiders coach, according to a person familiar with the documents.
The person familiar with the investigation as well as emails told The Associated Press on Friday that the league “did not identify other areas and other individuals it has to contact at club leadership or league leadership levels.” The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not publicly released what is in the 650,000 emails the independent investigators collected during an investigation of sexual harassment and other workplace conditions at the Washington Football Team.
Gruden resigned last week as Raiders coach after the denigrating comments expressed in emails written from 2011-18 to then-Washington club executive Bruce Allen were reported. Gruden was not in the NFL during those years, when he was an analyst for ESPN.
The NFL would conduct a probe of Allen, who was fired in December 2019, should he attempt to return to the league, the person said.
The NFL also has categorized comparisons of Gruden’s correspondences with Allen to those by top league counsel Jeff Pash as a mischaracterization. The person said that the league finds those emails “in a different category” as a part of Pash’s job, and “appropriate.”
Pash has been a conduit between the NFL office and teams for years.
There were a number of topics Pash discussed with Allen in emails, but the NFL found the attorney had not been “too chummy” with the Washington team president, nor was there anything that “led to any sort of undue influence that resulted in any gains by the Washington Football Team,” the person said.
That franchise was docked $36 million in salary cap room in 2012 and ‘13 by the league, with Pash heavily involved in the probe leading to that discipline.
