The No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team improved to 7-1 on the season with a 55-37 win over No. 5-ranked Green River on Saturday afternoon.
The Bolts got off to an early lead and never looked back, taking a 14-4 lead into the second quarter. Thunder Basin was outscored 11-10 in the fourth quarter, but the Bolts' lead was large enough by that time for it to not matter much.
Thunder Basin shot 49% from the field for the game, shotting 22-45 from the field and 9-13 from the free throw line.
Senior Gabby Drube has established herself as the Bolts’ primary weapon, leading the team again with 15 points against the Lady Wolves. Behind Drube in scoring was Joelie Spelts (13 points), Sydney Solem (10) and Brooke Conklin (10).
Defensively, the Lady Wolves didn’t have much against Thunder Basin’s full-court press. The Bolts forced 20 Green River turnovers Saturday.
The Lady Bolts will head into conference play likely still at the top of the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings. Thunder Basin will next play Kelly Walsh (1-6) at 7 p.m. Friday in Casper.
