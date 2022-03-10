The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team beat Green River 47-38 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals Thursday in Casper. The win clinches a spot for the Bolts in the state semifinals Friday afternoon.
The Bolts went into the matchup as the East No. 2 seed and the Wolves were the West No. 3 seed. Thunder Basin started the game on a 10-2 run and ended the first quarter with a 14-3 lead.
Green River went on a 10-4 run of its own in the second quarter but the Bolts were able to rebuild its lead to 28-19 going into the halftime break.
Green River held Thunder Basin to just six points in the third quarter to trim the lead to 34-28 going into the final eight minutes but the Bolts were able to hang on to the lead down the stretch and seal the quarterfinal win at the free throw line.
Junior Laney McCarty led the Bolts in scoring with 13 points, followed by senior Gabby Mendoza with 10, and junior Joelie Spelts with nine.
Thunder Basin will move on to play West No. 1 seed Cody in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.