HOCKEY
Grizzlies drop 3 games at national tournament
The Gillette Grizzlies high school/U18 hockey team drop its three games over the weekend at the USA Hockey National Championships in Omaha, Nebraska. The Grizzlies qualified for nationals after winning the Wyoming state championship last month.
In pool play, Gillette lost to the Seminole Sharks (Florida) 12-2 Thursday afternoon. The Grizzlies lost to the Sun Valley Suns (Idaho) 7-5 Friday and finished the tournament with a 5-2 loss to Northwest Arkansas Saturday morning.
The team ended the season with a 21-4-1 record.
SOCCER
Bolts beat Central and East, improve to 9-0
The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team won a pair of home games over the weekend versus Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East to improve to 9-0 on the season. The Bolts beat Central 2-0 Friday night and East 6-0 Saturday afternoon.
Against the Indians, Thunder Basin took an early lead off a goal from Caleb Howell in the sixth minute of the game. The goal was assisted by Cody Shrum.
The Bolts added a big insurance goal two minutes into the second half with Howell’s second goal of the game which was also assisted by Shrum.
On Saturday, Thunder Basin’s offense went off for six goals against Cheyenne East. Howell got the scoring started with a goal in the 31st minute from a Damian Myers assist to give the Bolts an early 1-0 lead in the first half.
Thunder Basin would add five more goals in the second half against the Thunderbirds. Shrum scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and Ricardo Diaz added his first goal in the 70th minute off an assist from Ian Tucker.
Diaz scored again in the 70th minute from an assist by Angel Ontiveros and one minute later Sergio Pelayo scored his first goal off another assist from Ontiveros.
Tucker rounded out the scoring for the Bolts with a goal in the 74th minute off an assist from Gunnar Gauthier.
Camels beat Cheyenne South, lose to Laramie
The Campbell County High School boys soccer team split a pair of home games over the weekend, losing 2-1 to Laramie Friday night and beating Cheyenne South 5-0 Saturday afternoon.
Against Laramie, the Plainsmen took an early lead with a goal seven minutes into the game to take a 1-0 lead. Laramie scored its second goal with 16 minutes left in the first half which would end up being the difference in the game.
Campbell County’s lone goal came off the foot of Jose Aguayo in the second half but the score wouldn’t be enough as the Camels drop the conference game 2-1.
On Saturday, the Camels offense played a strong game while the defense shutout the Bison. Joel Rameria led in scoring with two goals in the game.
Maddox Jarvis, Brandon Rodriguez and Corren Worthen each added one goal a piece..
Camel girls split with Laramie and South
The Campbell County High School girls soccer team split a pair of games on the road over the weekend, losing to Laramie 1-0 Friday night and beating Cheyenne South 6-0 Friday evening. Both games were played in the University of Wyoming’s indoor practice facility due to weather.
Freshman goaltender Onna Castellanos had 12 saves against Laramie, coach Stephanie Stuber said. Against South. the Camels out shot the Bison 23-6.
The Camels are 3-5 overall on the season and 3-2-0-2 in conference play. Campbell County will return to action next weekend with a home game against Thunder Basin.
The Camels will play host the Bolts at 7 p.m. Friday at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.