The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team earned a statement win over crosstown Campbell County on Thursday, sweeping the Camels in three sets 25-14, 25-17 and 25-21.
The atmosphere was electric inside the TBHS gymnasium as the two Gillette schools met for the first conference match of the season. But Thunder Basin used its home-court advantage to take an early lead on the Camels before pulling away with the sweep.
In the first set, the two teams battled back and forth to a to a 12-9 score in Thunder Basin's favor before the Bolts took control. Thunder Basin went on a seven-point run before closing out the first set 25-14.
In the second set, the Bolts took a 10-point lead at 20-10 but Campbell County was able to get back within reach at 21-16 before Thunder Basin closed out the set 25-17.
Like the first two sets, the third set was a back and forth battle but Thunder Basin went on another six-point run to take a commanding 18-10 lead. The Camels made a late push with a six-point run of their own to make it 24-21 but the Bolts scored the final point to complete the sweep with a 25-21 win in the third set.
Thunder Basin improved to 8-5 on the season and 1-0 in conference play with the win while Campbell County fell to 5-7 and 0-1.
Both teams will travel to the Star Valley Invitational in Afton this weekend. The Camels will continue conference play with a road matchup with Kelly Walsh at 6 p.m. Thursday while the Bolts will travel to play Sheridan at 5 p.m. Sept. 17 in Sheridan.
For more on the first crosstown volleyball match, check Saturday's print edition or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.