Campbell County High School’s success in the pool this season is peaking as the state meet inches closer next month.
Going into the conference meet this past weekend, the CCHS girls have nine swimmers qualified for state in individual events.
Gillette’s swimming talent has also extended to Thunder Basin’s program. The Bolts have two swimmers and four divers qualified for state.
While athletes can only compete in a maximum of two individual events at the state meet along with two relays, having so many qualifiers boosts a team’s ability to place well as a team, said CCHS coach Phil Rehard.
The nine qualifiers for the Camels include Skye Rehard, Berkeley Christensen, Allison Granat, Ryann Drube, Zoe Gallion, Cydney Pfaff, Haily Creary, Katie Edmonds and Jaisley Mathes.
Skye has qualified in eight individual events, including the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard individual medley.
As a sophomore, her time of 1 minute, 11.13 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke is the best in the state, according to the Wyoming High School Activities Association.
Christensen also has two of the best scores in the state in two events. Her times of 2:17.84 in the 200-yard individual medley and 59.49 in the 100-yard butterfly are both tops in the state going into the conference meet.
Now a junior, Christensen already has four state titles under her belt and hopes to add two more during the state meet in Laramie on Nov. 5-6.
“She hasn’t lost a race at a state meet yet,” coach Rehard said.
The Camels’ coach went into the season hoping to qualify up to 10 swimmers. With nine, the team still has the conference meet in Gillette this weekend as well as the Last Chance meet Oct. 29.
Campbell County qualified eight swimmers for state last season.
For Thunder Basin, Kaylee Robertson and Madi Zach both qualified for in the 50-yard freestyle while Zach also qualified in the 100-yard freestyle. Four of the Bolts divers, Malia Andersen, Maleah Cope, Brooke Zipperian and Sara Madsen, also qualified in 1-meter diving.
End of the regular season
Both the Camels and Bolts were 1-2 on the road over the weekend in the last regular season meet before conference.
Campbell County traveled to Cheyenne for a dual with Central, losing 99-78 Friday. They then traveled to Laramie to face the Plainsmen and Kelly Walsh on Saturday. Campbell County beat Kelly Walsh in a close 88-86 contest, but fell to Laramie 104-65.
Against Central, the Camels placed first in eight of 12 events. Saturday at Laramie, Campbell County won five events.
Thunder Basin also was on the road for a dual against Cheyenne South on Friday. While the Bolts lost to the Bison 82-75, they won our events.
The Bolts moved on to the Cheyenne Central Triangular on Saturday with Natrona County, where they split, beating Natrona County 88-56 and losing to Central 104-50.
Freshman Hailey Walter won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:11.17. The Bolts 400-yard freestyle relay team also won in 4:30.16.
Both Gillette teams will use this week to prepare for the conference meet at the Campbell County Aquatic Center on Friday and Saturday.
