After a big 80-35 win over Cheyenne South Friday night, the Campbell County High School boys basketball team dropped a tough one against Laramie 67-62 on the Camels' home floor Saturday afternoon.
The game went back and forth throughout the entire contest, with Laramie leading 16-15 after the first quarter and the Camels taking a 31-24 lead into the locker room at halftime. Campbell County was able to maintain a modest four-point lead going into the final quarter but Laramie eventually took over and closed the Camels out for its fifth loss of the season.
Campbell County, who came into the weekend ranked No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings, dropped to 7-5 on the year. The Camels will look to use the next week to recharge before two more cross-quadrant games next weekend.
CCHS will play No. 3-ranked Cheyenne Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night and No. 4-ranked Cheyenne East at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.