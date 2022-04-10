The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls track teams participated in the Trojan Invite in Casper on Saturday. The Bolts girls finished third with a score of 138 and the boys finished fourth with a score of 98.
The Bolts girls won four events on the day and the boys won three events. The girls had 17 top-5 finishes and the boys had nine.
For the girls, Gabby Mendoza won both hurdle events at the meet. She won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.79 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.65.
Vinae Buford-Stillman won the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches and the team of Mendoza, Jayden Friedly, Rylee Brandon and Chloe Crabtree won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4 minutes, 13 seconds.
Friedly finished second behind Mendoza in both the 100-meter hurdles (16.79) and the 300-meter hurdles (47.86). The team of Mendoza, Friedly, Crabtree and Kailynne Fitzpatrick finished second in the 4x100-meter relay (50.14) and the team of Crabtree, Alexis Edwards, Madison Lubben and Adelynn Matthews finished second in the 1600-meter sprint medley (4:38.03).
Brandon and Lubben finished third and fourth respectively in the 800-meter run with times of 2:31.29 and 2:31.66. Arnold finished third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:39.30 and Katelyn Mansheim finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.95.
Fitzpatrick finished fourth in the 100-meter dash (13.21) and fourth in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches) and Mansheim finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (53.05). Matthews finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (53.43), Kallyanna Sherman finished fifth in the high jump (4-6) and Jalyn Shepherd finished fifth in the shot put (36-9.5).
For the Bolts boys, Bradley Ekstrom won the 400-meter run with a time of 52.05, Steven Mansheim won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.37 and the team of Ekstrom, Kayden LaFramboise, Carter Matthews and Isaiah Haliburton won the 1600-meter sprint medley with a time of 3:43.15.
Hottell finished second in the high jump (5-10) and the team of Hottell, Matthews, Damon Foltz amd Jonny Foltz finished second in the 4x400-meter relay (3:45.31). Haliburton finished third in the 100-meter dash (11.38), Patrick Hardesty finished third in the 3200-meter run (11:33.45) and Trey Voegele (125-9) and Kavonte Montgomery (117-5) finished third and fourth in the discus throw respectively.
The Thunder Basin boys and girls will return to the track for another meet this week. The Bolts will participate in the Track-O-Rama at 9 a.m. Thursday in Rapid City, South Dakota.
