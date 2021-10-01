Friday was a tale of two halves for the Campbell County High School football team.
Going into the locker room down 17-0 at halftime, the Camels were facing a tall task in the second half. But coach Andrew Rose saw a side of his players Friday that Campbell County has been without since 2016.
The Campbell County Camels never gave up.
"17-0 is nothin'," Rose said. "It was nothing that we haven't seen before but it's something that we haven't fought after before. To have them come out with the intensity that they did and the competitiveness and just to have that belief, it's unfathomable."
After going the entire first half without finding the end zone, senior running back Will Miller scored on a 12-yard run after a lengthy drive to open the second half to trim Central's lead to 17-7 with 6:17 left in the third quarter.
The Camels' defense fed off the momentum built from offense by forcing a fumble on the ensuing drive. Back on offense, Miller found the end zone for a second time on a 4-yard run to make the game 17-14 with just seconds left in the third quarter.
In the final 12 minutes, the Camel defense continued to impress by forcing a Central three-and-out and eventually a punt. On the next drive, sophomore quarterback Aidan Dorr gave the Camels its first lead of the game on a 68-yard touchdown run with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter to make the game 21-17.
Central continued to battle and reclaimed the lead 24-21 after a 29-yard touchdown pass with 2:34 left in the game. But Rose continued to preach the same message to his players at the end of the game that he was at halftime.
Rose told his players to never give up on the field. On Friday night, the Camels didn't give up.
On a huge fourth and nine play with less than two minutes left in the game, Dorr found Miller for a 30-yard strike to give the Camels new life in Central territory. The next play, Dorr scrambled for a 20-yard touchdown with 43 seconds left in the game to give the Camels the lead.
It would be the final lead change of the game for either side.
Cheyenne had one last opportunity to score but the Camel defense stepped up again to clinch Campbell County's third win of the season. The win was the biggest win for the program since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017, Rose said.
"It's a great step in the direction that this team is moving in," Rose said. "We haven't beaten another 4A school besides (Cheyenne) South or Laramie since 2016 so it's great to have this win under our belt and kind of get a little bit of recognition from other teams around the state."
The Camels (3-3) will move on to play Natrona County at 7 p.m. Friday in Casper. Rose wants to carry over the competitive spirits from this week's win into the final three games of the regular season.
"We're dangerous," Rose said. "We're a dangerous club that you can't count out and we learned that tonight. We didn't learn that tonight as coaches, but they learned that tonight as players and now they're in the belief system and that's what we need."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.