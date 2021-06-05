The Post 42 American Legion baseball team came into the season with a lot of fire.
After losing six all-state players from last year’s team to graduation, it could have been considered that this season would be a rebuilding year for the Roughriders. But having spent nearly half of his life in the program, junior Jason Fink said there’s no such thing as a rebuild year in the Roughrider program.
“A lot of people were saying, ‘Oh, we’re missing all these guys so we’re not going to be that good,’ but I think a lot of that talk has really motivated some of us,” Fink said. “Now we’re saying, ‘You know what, this isn’t a rebuild year. It’s more of a reload year.’”
The Roughriders have three prep teams that eventually feed into the varsity squad. When the team loses players to college or graduation, the holes are immediately filled by the next person up.
“We all played on those younger teams and we know what it was like to watch the ‘Riders and be like, ‘Hey, we want to be there one day,’” Fink said. “Now we are there, and now we’re looking back on what example you want to set for what you wanted to see.”
That attitude and mindset has led Gillette to yet another hot start to the summer. Going into this weekend’s Rapid City Veteran’s Tournament, the Roughriders are 26-7.
Gillette also is playing with one of the biggest advantages during a long summer of baseball. The Roughriders are playing with momentum.
Post 42 won its first tournament of the season last weekend by going a perfect 5-0 at Hladky Memorial Stadium. The tournament included the Roughriders, Casper, Jackson, Sheridan and two teams from Montana, the Bozeman Bucks and Laurel Dodgers.
Winning the team’s first tournament they played in was special, but it was made even more special doing so on their home field. Now with the school year over with, the Roughriders marathon of games over the next several months will give younger players on the team plenty of opportunities to carve out their own roles.
Defense wins games
The Roughriders always have prided themselves on pitching.
Senior Kaden Race, last year’s Wyoming Pitcher of the Year, leads the team in innings pitched with 28.2. In six games on the mound, Race has a 3-2 record with a 2.69 ERA and 40 strikeouts.
But Gillette’s rotation is strong behind its ace. Brody Richardson, Jason Fink, Matt Newlin and Nate Zimmershield have all pitched over 20 innings and have combined for 156 strikeouts.
Jamen Kolata, Leighton Holden, Mason Drube, Aidan Dorr and Bowen Rodriquez also have made starts for the Roughriders, bringing the total to 10 different players with at least one start on the mound already this season.
“We’re a young team, but we’re showing that we can compete,” Race said. “Some of us are younger and inexperienced, but we’re playing physical and adapting. We’re a good team.”
The Roughriders carry a 2.81 ERA as a team and have 307 strikeouts compared to 121 walks. Behind the mound, the ‘Riders also have a .938 fielding percentage.
Hitters getting it done
While defense and pitching has carried a lot of the load during the Roughriders hot start to the season, the most surprising part of the team’s game has been the contributions at the plate. Coach Nate Perleberg has plenty of options when it comes to filling out his lineup card before the game.
“1-9 (in the lineup), we’re all able to get the job done,” Fink said. “That’s way important.”
While last year’s team had plenty of power coming from No. 3 and 4 hitters Mason Powell and Kaleb Lewis, this year’s squad features a more balanced approach with plenty of contact and solid base hits.
Cory Schilling leads the team with a .390 batting average in 120 plate appearances. Richardson, who recently committed to play at Scottsdale Community College in Arizona, leads the team in RBIs with 32.
Race also has contributed at the plate, leading the team with 44 runs scored and a .375 batting average. Joey Sturdevant is just behind Race with 41 runs.
As a team, the Roughriders have a .311 average at the plate. Gillette is also a disciplined team, drawing 164 walks at the plate in just 33 games.
Keeping the momentum
Race knows as well as anybody how grueling a traveling baseball team’s schedule can get.
With tournaments ranging anywhere from five to seven games in a weekend and random games sprinkled in during the week, the most important thing the Roughriders can do is to stay fresh and stay healthy, Race said. But with a busy schedule comes plenty of valuable experience for the younger players.
The goal for the team this year is the same as any other: Win state. But beyond the state tournament, Gillette will have the unique opportunity of hosting the Northwest Regional Tournament during the first week of August.
The state tournament starts July 26 in Laramie. The following week, the Roughriders will host the American Legion state champions from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and two teams from Washington. The regional playoff tournament also will feature the Wyoming state champion.
Gillette automatically qualifies for the tournament even if it’s unable to win the state tournament. Last year, the Roughriders lost to Cheyenne Post 6 in the championship game.
The regional tournament will start Aug. 3 at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
