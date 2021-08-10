Roughriders cap season with impressive showing at regional tournament

A sports team is often measured by the results of its final game.
That’s not the case for the Post 42 American Legion baseball team after the Roughriders were eliminated from the Northwest Regional Tournament on Friday night.
In his 17th year as head coach, Nate Perleberg measures the success of his team by the amount of growth his players experience over the course of a season. Despite going 1-2 in the regional tournament, Gillette’s growth was on full display against some of the best baseball teams in the region last week.
In three games against the state champions of Alaska, Idaho and Oregon, the Roughriders allowed just three runs.
“After a disappointing state tournament, to be able to come out this week and play to the level that we did was gratifying,” Perleberg said. “We gave up three runs in three games. I don’t know if that’s a regional record or not but that’s pretty incredible.”
The Roughriders were eliminated from the state tournament after consecutive losses to Laramie and Evanston last month. But as the host team for regionals, Gillette’s season was given a second life with an automatic bid to the tournament.
“It was very disappointing in Laramie,” said senior Brody Richardson. “I just think we weren’t ready. We weren’t ready to play.”
But Post 42 took advantage of the automatic bid by showing the other seven teams that Gillette wasn’t just there to host the tournament. Gillette was there to win it.
“I think the mentality we had after state was that we didn’t perform the way we wanted to,” senior Kaden Race said. “These last three games at home showed that we were a good team and we were able to hang around with those better teams in our region.
“We showed that we can compete with anybody they put on the field with us.”
Pitching is key
Perleberg gave the ball to Race on the mound to start the regional tournament against Eagle River of Alaska. In front of a crowd of more than 1,000, Race did not disappoint.
Race threw a complete game and allowed just one unearned run on three hits while striking out 11. The reigning Wyoming Pitcher of the Year saved one of his best games for last as it was his last start in a Roughrider uniform.
“It was awesome getting to pitch in that last game and being able to throw in front of the home fans,” Race said. “Just the momentum was there all night and the crowd was pumping me up. It was just a lot of fun.”
Senior Zane Eliason drove in two runs in the bottom of the second inning against Eagle River after scorching a single to right field. The two runs ended up being the difference and gave Gillette a 1-0 start to the regional tournament.
The win paired the Roughriders with the defending American Legion World Series champions of Idaho Falls on Thursday.
After Race’s farewell performance on the mound the night before, senior Matt Newlin took the torch and put on a show of his own in front of another packed crowd.
Newlin threw a complete game and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out nine batters in 94 pitches. Despite his performance, Newlin took the loss as three different Idaho pitchers combined to no-hit the Roughriders, who lost 1-0.
The loss moved Gillette to the loser’s bracket where they faced the Oregon state champions of Eugene on Friday. Following in Race and Newlin’s footsteps, Richardson went out and dominated on the mound against Eugene.
Richardson threw six innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out seven. Gillette struggled offensively and was shutout for the second time in consecutive nights.
Like Newlin, Richardson was given the loss despite allowing just one run in a 1-0 loss to Eugene.
The loss eliminated the Roughriders from the regional tournament and ended the team’s season with a 50-36 record.
A bittersweet ending
The players slowly started packing their helmets and gloves into equipment bags, taking the occasional break to brush away tears running down their upper cheeks. Beyond the outfield fence, the scorekeeper erased the 1-0 score.
Coaches shook hands and players hugged as baseball season in Gillette officially came to a close.
Race was the first person through the line to shake hands with the Eugene players after the game and was the first person to return back to the dugout. Upon arriving, Race let his emotions go near the bat rack in the corner.
He was soon joined by a teammate. Then another. Then another.
Moments after being eliminated from the regional tournament, the entire Roughriders team huddled in the corner of the dugout and cried together as one.
“The last four years have been some of the best of my life,” Race said. “Playing baseball with all my friends ... It’s an emotional thing but it was a fun time being able to spend that time with what I would call my brothers nowadays.”
Richardson didn’t know some of the younger players on the team that well going into the season. But after playing 86 games together, he was able to bond and build relationships with all of his teammates.
“I thought of all of them as brothers by the end of the season,” Richardson said. “We came a long way as a team.”
‘Good, young men’
Being eliminated from the regional tournament wasn’t the worst part about losing to Eugene, Race said. The worst part was having to say goodbye to his teammates and the coaches who have guided him through his high school years.
Race plans to leave for college at Yakima Valley College in Washington next month where he will play baseball. Richardson also will play college baseball at Scottsdale Community College in Arizona and will move this week.
As they think back on their time in the Roughriders uniform, neither player will remember how many games they won or lost. Race and Richardson will remember the life skills Perleberg and the Roughriders program taught them through the years.
“One of (Perleberg’s) biggest thing is that we aren’t here just to win baseball games,” Richardson said. “They’re here to turn you into good, young men. And I think they do a really great job of doing that.”
The opportunity to play in one last tournament with his teammates in front of his friends and family was worth more than a championship trophy, Race said.
“Everybody kind of gets caught up in winning,” Race said. “But watching those performances from Matt and Brody, it kind of just shows you how awesome the game of baseball is and how tricky it is. You can perform really well and still not pull out a win.”
Race, Richardson and Newlin combined to win over 70 games in their careers as Roughriders, Perleberg said.
Next year’s team will have a different look with the graduation of this year’s seniors. But as with any other high school sports team, the philosophy will always be to focus on the next player up.
For those players returning next year, they will have the experience of facing the best baseball talent in the region under their belts. That could come in handy because the Roughriders will host the Northwest Regional Tournament again next year.
For now, the lights at Hladky Memorial Stadium are off and the tarp is out with the conclusion of the Roughriders’ season. While this year’s team didn’t win a state or regional championship, the Roughriders grew together as a team when it mattered most.
For Perleberg, that’s all a coach can ask for.
