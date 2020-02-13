Campbell County High School seniors Corte Christensen, Tanner Hilliard, Marcus Wilson and Desmond Medina recently signed commitments to college programs to continue their athletic and academic careers.
Christensen, a swimmer, signed with Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, to swim for the NCAA Division III program. He said he hasn’t decided what to study.
“I did quite a lot of research over the fall and end of the summer, and just thought that was going to be the best education and best fit for me for swimming,” Christensen said.
Hilliard and Wilson both signed to play football at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana.
The football program is in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division I level and competes in the Frontier Conference.
The Battlin’ Bears were 4-7 last season.
“We make sure we always get down into Wyoming,” Rocky Mountain Defensive Coordinator Joe Dunning said. “We feel really good about the Gillette guys that committed to us, and we want to bring in the tough Wyoming kids.
“That’s kind of the direction we want our program to move towards going forward, and so we think those two fit in really well to the culture we’re trying to set.”
The Rocky Mountain College football program could possibly move to the NCAA Division II level in the future, Dunning said.
Hilliard recorded 36 tackles, an interception and six pass breakups for the Camels last season.
Hilliard, who plans to play defensive back in college, decided on Rocky Mountain because he liked the school and the coach, he said.
He also has strong family ties with the college. His father, Jimmy Hilliard, used to coach at Rocky Mountain. His mother, Mishia Eldridge Hilliard, is an alumna and his older brother Tyler will be a redshirt junior on the team in the fall.
Hilliard said he’s considering studying either chemistry or biology. He said he would probably redshirt his first season.
Wilson, a defensive tackle who tallied 18 tackles in his senior season, also will have a brother on the team.
He plans to study criminal justice so he can become a police officer, he said.
Medina signed a walk-on offer to play football at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota. He plans to study either physical education or business and play cornerback for the Blue Hawks, he said.
Medina had 15 tackles and two interceptions last season.
Dickinson State, which competes in the NAIA’s North Star Athletic Association, went 8-3 last season.
There are a few other CCHS seniors who are still deciding on where to go to play sports in college.
