The long awaited return of the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette finally came to fruition Sunday night as the biggest youth rodeo in the world kicked off in front of a packed crowd at Morningside Park.
Fans were welcomed into the arena by the familiar smells of cinnamon sugar donuts and cooked hamburgers as they worked their way past the concession stands and to their seats. Before the festivities officially began, Gov. Mark Gordon addressed both the NHSFR contestants and the excited crowd.
“It’s great to be here tonight,” Gordon said to the crowd. “And it’s great to welcome this event back to the state of Wyoming.”
Gordon said he had a lot in common with the high school kids who traveled to Gillette to compete in this year’s NHSFR. He described himself as an avid calf-roper back in his high school days which helped fuel his passion for the sport as a fan over the years.
“It’s just awesome seeing these stands so full,” Gordon said. “Just being able to see these contestants get out there and compete is great to see. Rodeo is America.”
This year’s rodeo features 1,716 contestants from 44 states, Mexico and Canada. Athletes will compete this week for a total of $339,000 in prize money.
After the Canadian, Mexican and United States’ national anthems were performed, Ohio’s Hadassah Mullet and South Carolina’s Tyler Swain each had the task of breaking the tension as the first performers at this year’s finals. Mullet finished with a time of 19.282 in barrel racing in the timed event arena and Swain didn’t score during his first round of bareback riding.
Across the street from Morningside Park, 19 girls lined up to compete in their first round of girls cutting at the East Pavilion. Fourteen boys soon followed for their turn in the boys cutting event. Five miles across town, the Gillette College Ag Complex filled with dozens more for the first go of the reined cow horse event.
The first NHSFR performance since 2017 didn’t disappoint Sunday night. Just twelve rodeo performances stand between the 1,716 contestants and 18 world champion titles.
It’s been five years since Gillette last hosted the NHSFR. This year marks the 12th time the rodeo has been in Gillette since its first time coming to Campbell County in 1993.
“This is just a fabulous rodeo and Campbell County has always been the home of the national high school rodeo,” Gordon said. “It’s just great to see it return back here.”
