A lot of emotions were left on the court Thursday night for the Campbell County High School volleyball team as the Camels split with Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens.
Thursday was senior night for the Camels, where four seniors were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the program.
"This is a special group of seniors," head coach Marcy Befus said. "I love the way they're leading the team. They show up to practice everyday and set the tone. They work hard and they help out the younger kids.
"There's just no drama with them. They're here to get better and they want to get better."
On the court, Campbell County played Rapid City Stevens first, losing all three sets 25-14, 25-22 and 25-23. The loss brought the Camels losing streak to four games, but the team was able to break that a few hours later with a 3-1 victory over Rapid City Central.
Playing non-conference games takes the pressure off the players and gives them the opportunity to get better, Befus said.
"Let's go in not so much worried about winning and losing and worry about getting better," Befus said. "It's a chance to work on the things we need to work on and just focus on getting better."
Thursday night was a good indication for the Camels team going forward, Befus said.
"We're so close to putting it all together," Befus said. "We just have a few lapses and if we could just get rid of those, we'd be dangerous."
Thursday's split brings the Camels overall record to 5-7 on the season, but Befus doesn't think that's indicative of the team's talent.
"That game against Central was the closest we've been to clicking together on all six cylinders the whole time," Befus said. "Getting rid of the unforced errors and playing aggressive and moving the ball around.
"It's kind of what I've been waiting for."
The Camels won't have much time off before another doubleheader in Casper. Campbell County will play non-conference matches against Natrona County and Douglas at noon and 4 p.m. Saturday.
