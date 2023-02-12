CCHS Wrestling
Campbell County’s Wyatt Herther wrestles in the 285-pound weight class during a meet against Sturgis at Campbell County High School in Gillette on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

 Ed Glazar

Campbell County High School faced Sheridan High School in Gillette for a Thursday duals match and came away with a 57-12 loss to Sheridan.

The Camels won two matchups on the night. Cohen Granzer and Wade Garrett both pinned their opponents.

