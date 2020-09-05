The Campbell County High School volleyball team split its first two home matches of the year during this season's Gillette Invite Saturday.
The Camels started the day making quick work of the Green River Wolves in two sets, winning 25-18 and 25-10.
"Our first game we played really well," senior Taylor Fischer said. "We played together as a team."
After a brief intermission to allow the JV team to play as well to disinfect the main gym using a fog machine, CCHS lined up against Laramie.
The match was an emotional one on both sides, but ultimately the Plainsmen won in two sets 25-23 and 25-16.
"Laramie was the first team that knocked us out of our first chance of going to state last year," Fischer said. "We knew coming in that we had to have our skills on point, but we just lacked a little bit of the mentality part of the game in our last set."
Condensed tournament schedules due to COVID-19 have forced players and coaches to adapt and make some changes to their pregame routines, Fischer said.
"It's way different this year," Fischer said. "Usually we're able to start off by getting ready by watching our sophomores and getting an idea on how everything goes.
"Now we're playing at the same time as our sophomore team."
The Camels won't have very much time to improve in practice before their next match, Fischer said. With no school on Monday, Campbell County will have just two practices to prepare for cross-town opponent Thunder Basin.
The match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Campbell County High School.
