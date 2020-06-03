Dax Yeradi, a Wright High School three-sport standout, has been selected as a finalist for the Milward Simpson Award.
Milward Simpson was a team captain of the University of Wyoming football, basketball and baseball team and earned varsity letters in each sport from 1917 to 1921, according to WHSAA.com.
A halfback on the football team, he became the first Wyoming native to earn All-American honors and turned down a professional baseball contract to attend Harvard Law School.
The award is named for Simpson and every year the committee names 10 finalists before selecting the outstanding male and female athletes in Wyoming.
“When I first found out, I was pretty excited about it,” Yeradi said of being a finalist. “It’s for the best overall athlete in the state, regardless of class or anything. So, ever since I knew about it I just wanted to get it.”
Yeradi has a long list of athletic accomplishments, with football being his specialty. The future Chadron State College Eagle earned all-state and all-conference honors each of the past three years, including being named conference player of the year his senior year of football.
He also was selected to the Super-25 second team his sophomore and junior years before earning first-team honors as a senior. In track, he was a state champion pole vaulter and also won a 2A state championship in wrestling.
Being named as a Milward Simpson finalist is an honor, and it means more coming from a school like Wright. Getting recognition at a small school is never easy, but now Yeradi is up for one of the biggest in the state.
“Especially coming from a small school, it’s just something really cool to show everyone I can still produce and compete with these higher school athletes,” Yeradi said. “It’s really nice to be honored for it. I’m really humbled, especially knowing all the hard work paid off for it.”
Yeradi will know if he has won the award by June 15.
