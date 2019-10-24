The Campbell County High School playoff picture is in the Camels’ own hands Friday in the final regular season game of the season at Kelly Walsh High School.
Campbell County defeated Cheyenne South 48-7 last week in the team’s first blowout since Thunder Basin High School was created, and it all but solidified a spot in the playoffs.
“We definitely played as a unit,” senior tight end Micah Krumberger said. “We haven’t really connected as well like we did last week. And I think 11 guys doing what they’re supposed to do was the biggest thing.”
The Camels need a third win to keep a No. 7 seed and avoid playing the top-ranked Bolts in the first round.
The Trojans, on the other hand, need a win in this last regular season game to give them a good shot at making the eight-team Class 4A playoffs.
The Trojans, who beat Cheyenne South 47-8 in their only victory of the season, have the second-to-last ranked passing offense in Class 4A and rely heavily on the run game.
But unlike the Camels who rely heavily on one running back — Vijay Pitter — the Trojans mix it up with four backs who average more than 20 rushing yards per game.
Cameron Burkett and Emory Yoosook lead the Trojan running backs. Each averaging more than 5 yards per carry.
“They have some dudes that are honestly waiting for a breakout game,” Camels coach Andrew Rose said. “And this would be the one to do it. I mean, this is kind of that last chance.”
Kelly Walsh quarterback Trenton Walker averages 62.5 passing yards per game, and he’s thrown three touchdowns and six interceptions. Walker doesn’t have the dual-threat quarterback status that the Camels have seen in previous games this season. He’s totaled negative 21 rushing yards on 27 carries this season.
“I think they run, like, five plays out of, like, three different formations. It’s pretty vanilla,” Rose said of the Trojan offense. “But they have some athletic dudes. So, it’s whether or not we’re in the right position and the right frame of mind to show up.”
Pitter is coming off of a 233-yard, four-touchdown rushing performance, his best of the season. He surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season, and the Camels offense hopes to feed off that going against a defense that allows 167.6 yards per game on the ground.
“For the seniors, this could be our last game, so we have that in mind,” Krumberger said. “So we’re going to leave everything out on the field.”
