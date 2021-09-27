The Gillette Wild junior hockey team improved to a perfect 6-0 on the season with a pair of home wins over the Great Falls Americans on Friday and Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
The Wild beat the Americans 6-5 in game one of the two-game series before finishing the sweep with a 4-3 win on Saturday night. Both games went to overtime and ended with a game-winner from Gillette.
In game one, Saizha Norwegian was the hero for the Wild. Norwegian scored the overtime goal off an assist by Will Blake and finished the game with three goals and an assist.
Blake totaled four assists in the game while Tucker Lien finished with three. Jake Turek earned the win in net with 37 saves on 42 shots.
Isaac Young got the scoring started with his fifth goal of the season off assists by Zack Slinger and Lien to give Gillette an early 1-0 lead in the first period. Norwegian scored his first goal of the game off assists by Will Blake and Lien to push the score to 2-0 going into the second period.
After the intermission, the Americans scored two goals in the second period before adding a three at the beginning of the third period to take a 3-2 lead with 19:08 left in the game. Five more goals were scored in the final period, including three from Gillette.
Norwegian scored off assists by Blake and Lien to tie the game 3-3 but Great Falls scored again five minutes later to go up 4-3. Zac Yurkanin tied the game again off assists by Norwegian and Blake but the Americans again took the lead with a goal to make it 5-4.
Gillette’s Declan Young was able to find the back of the net off assists by Brock Tryboyevich and Young to force the overtime period. There, Norwegian scored the final goal off an assist by Blake to end the game.
The drama between Great Falls and Gillette carried over into game two for another overtime contest. Blake opened the scoring with a goal off assists by Lien and Norwegian and Caleb Sanborn gave the Wild a 2-1 lead with a goal off assists by Nate Fanning and Young in the first period.
Young scored a goal of his own in the second period off assists by Easton Apodaca and Sanborn to make it 3-1 but the Americans scored the next two goals to push the game to another overtime ending. In extra time, Baker scored off assists by Young and Sanborn to finish the sweep and keep the Wild undefeated on the ice.
Jake Orchard got the win in net for the Wild with 23 saves on 26 shots. Turek and Orchard both have three wins on the season.
Through the team’s first six games, Young is leading in points with 16 (five goals, 11 assists). Lien has 14 (four goals, 10 assists), Norwegian has 13 (seven goals, six assists), Baker has 12 (five goals, seven assists), Blake has 11 (two goals, nine assists) and Trboyevich has 10 (two goals, eight assists).
The Wild are in first place in the Frontier Division and hold a two-game lead over the Helena Bighorns (4-0).
Gillette will return to the ice for another two-game home series Friday and Saturday. The Wild will host the Butte Cobras at 7:05 p.m. both nights at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
