The Gillette Roughriders played a tune-up game Wednesday night, ahead of the Hladky Memorial Tournament that starts Thursday.
Post 42’s top arms weren’t on the mound for the home game, but it didn’t matter during a 13-3 win over Premier West (Denver, Colorado). The Roughriders struck early and kept tacking on runs until the 10-run rule came into effect to end the game in six innings.
“We got some new guys in the lineup tonight that haven’t played in a while and we had some good energy out there,” Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said. “Offensively tonight, we were aggressive and our pitchers threw a lot of strikes. That’s what we wanted them to do on the mound.
“It actually went about as perfect as it could’ve using those three (pitchers.) It sets us up really nicely going into the weekend.”
Gillette plated its first run in the bottom of the second inning, when Bode Rivenes started his productive night with an RBI groundout. Dalton Martin and Kaden Race followed suit by driving in runs during the next two at-bats to get the Roughiders off and running with a 3-0 lead.
Premier West scored two of its three runs in the top of the third to close the gap to 3-2, but Gillette was quick to answer in the bottom of the inning. Rivenes and Logan Davis both singled to drive in a pair of runs, which gave the Roughriders some breathing room with a 6-2 lead.
Some of Gillette’s key players didn’t start ahead of the five-game stretch in the next four days, but that left the chance for someone to step up in their absence. Davis and Rivenes both provided key sparks.
Davis finished 3-3 with a pair of RBIs, including his second RBI single to make it 8-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Rivenes finished 2-3 with and two RBIs and three runs — the final one to make it 12-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Rivenes is normally a pitching specialist and doesn’t get many chances at the plate, so he and his teammates were thoroughly enjoying his success.
Each time he returned to the dugout, teammates were ribbing him and he was giving it right back. Almost an hour after the final pitch, Perleberg said he didn’t think Rivenes had stopped smiling yet.
“I don’t get up there much, so I kind of think of it as I have nothing to lose. Just swing away, give ’er hell,” Rivenes said. “It was awesome, really felt good. … No one really expects it with me, so it’s always fun to let them hear it.”
Race, who has been gaining traction at the plate, also had a big night. He went 3-3 with an RBI and a run. Tanner Richards and Jason Fink both finished with a hit and a pair of RBIs.
On the mound, Perlerberg’s plan to save his starters for the tournament worked out to perfection. Zach Brown threw exactly 60 pitches to get through 3.2 innings, while Kaleb Lewis and Garett Lynde both threw less than 30 pitches to help close out the final 2.1 innings.
Brown will be available Saturday and Lewis and Lynde will be ready again Thursday. That leaves all of Gillette’s starters available for the start of the tournament Thursday, which was the goal. But Perleberg also said Wednesday’s game was a chance to look at his middle relievers in action.
Beating the Denver opponent was a good way for the Roughriders to set the tone going into the four-day Hladky Memorial Tournament. Their offense has been quieter than usual in the past few weeks, but Rivenes said Wednesday’s 13-run outburst should boost the confidence at the plate.
“We knew they’re always a pretty solid team and we wanted to start out our week on a really good note. I think we did that,” Rivenes said. “Those games often times can be a trap. You’ll be thinking, ‘Oh it’s just a non-tournament game, so it doesn’t matter.’”
The Roughriders start the Hladky Memorial Tournament at noon Thursday against Alliance, Nebraska. Perleberg said he’s expecting a tough, experienced team and hopes the Roughriders are ready for the earlier than usual start time at home. Then Gillette finishes the day with a 7:30 p.m. game against the Colorado Ducks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.