Amanda Welsh has been competing with Firefly since she was 22 years old.
Welsh, 33, will continue barrel racing with her longtime partner during this year’s National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Firefly is an 11-year-old sorrel quarter horse.
Welsh and Firefly have won plenty of barrel racing events together in the last 11 years. Just this year alone, the pair took home nearly $77,000 on the professional rodeo circuit and participated in 59 rodeos during the season.
The regular season runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. In order to qualify for the NFR, an athlete must finish inside the top 15 in his or her respective event.
Welsh was able to accomplish that for the first time in her 15-year career this season. She’s looking forward to taking advantage of her first opportunity to perform at the NFR in December.
This year was Welsh’s sixth time qualifying for the circuit finals in her career. The Gillette native lives in Sundance but competes in the Badlands circuit in North Dakota and South Dakota.
“This year I thought we would just give it a whirl,” Welsh said. “As long as (Firefly) kept winning money to keep us going down the road, we kept entering. At the end of the year, it just worked out in our favor.”
The National Finals Rodeo will take place Dec. 2-11 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.
A family tradition
Welsh enjoys winning with Firefly. But that’s not her favorite part of her relationship with the veteran horse.
Her favorite part is being able to take pride in winning with a horse her family bred. Welsh and Firefly have been a part of each other’s lives since the day he was born 11 years ago.
“My parents raise horses and the horse that I run is one that they raised and trained,” Welsh said. “It’s just exciting to go on a horse that came from my family’s program more than anything.
“It’s just a lifelong dream (to compete with Firefly at NFR), not only of mine but of my mom and dad as well.”
Welsh grew up in a rodeo family and was destined to live the rodeo lifestyle.
“My whole family rodeos and my brothers all rode bulls and my dad rode bulls,” Welsh said. “My mom grew up on a farm so it’s just kind of always been in our livelihood.”
Welsh’s oldest brother, Bobby, qualified for the NFR seven times as a bull-rider. His experiences at the highest level naturally led Bobby to passing along some advice, Welsh said.
“He always tells me that people get too focused on a certain dollar amount that they need to win and they just get to trying too hard,” Welsh said. “He’s been really helpful with that towards the end of this season and he’s been helping me just to keep my mind right.”
Welsh graduated from Campbell County High School in 2006 and immediately entered the professional rodeo circuit at age 18. With 15 years of professional experience, Welsh’s goal now is to string together as many quality performances together as possible in front of the Las Vegas fans.
The NFR consists of 10 days of barrel racing in a row.
“The only goal I really have is just to do my part and have my horse do his part,” Welsh said. “My goal is to have 10 clean runs.”
While the NFR is the center of attention right now, Welsh also has the desire to claim a world championship before she and Firefly decided to hang up the boots one day.
“I would sure like to win a world championship so hopefully by the time (Firefly) is done running barrels, we get that accomplished,” Welsh said.
On a personal level, Welsh will always be grateful for the opportunity to earn a living doing what she loves most.
“I feel very fortunate to be able to rodeo for a living,” Welsh said. “Some people can’t do that and they have to have that 9-to-5 job but I’m just very fortunate because it also allows me to be home with both of my kids.”
As a young girl, Welsh was introduced to the rodeo scene by practically every member of her family. In roughly two months, the tables will turn and Welsh will be surrounded by those same family members watching her perform at her first NFR.
Along with her parents and older siblings, Welsh’s 6-year-old daughter Raelyn and 4-year-old son Ronnie will be there to cheer on the Gillette native as she competes for her first ever national barrel racing championship.
With Firefly by her side, Welsh feels as ready as she’ll ever be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.