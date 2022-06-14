Despite plenty of adversity, Mustangs travel to 1st playoff game

It doesn’t take long for a football player to become superstitious.
E’Mond Caldwell was one of just a handful of Wyoming Mustangs players to maintain a roster spot throughout the team’s 12-game season. Playing in his first season of professional indoor football, the quarterback’s longevity with the team led him to follow the same pattern for every road trip the Mustangs made this season.
The pattern starts with the bus ride. Caldwell and his teammates are meticulous about where they sit on the bus. The quarterback sat in the same seat — the second to last seat on the passenger side — before every road game this season.
That wasn’t about to change Saturday morning.
Playoff bound
Caldwell and his 20 teammates boarded the bus minutes after it pulled into the Ramada Plaza Hotel parking lot Saturday morning. For the first time in the team’s short two-year history, the Wyoming Mustangs were making a postseason road trip.
Players piled onto the bus one by one. Running back Tabyus Taylor, who led the Champions Indoor Football League in rushing yards and touchdowns this season, found his usual seat directly behind Caldwell.
The bus turned out of the parking lot and onto Boxelder Road just after 7:30 a.m. Three green lights met the bus driver as he maneuvered onto the entrance ramp heading west on Interstate 90 toward Billings.
Before the bus hit the highway, one player stood up.
“God,” he said, taking a long pause. “Please bless this road trip.”
Cedric Walker, who took over as the Mustangs head coach in April, raised his index finger and pointed to the sky. The other 20 men answered in unison.
“Amen.”
The bus coasted to a smooth 73 mph. Roughly 230 miles separated the Mustangs and their first-round opponent, the Billings Outlaws. Within minutes of the cruise-control being set, players began to nod back to sleep.
Walker stood up from his seat in the front row. He began to make his rounds, checking with each player to make sure they’re prepared for perhaps the biggest football game they’ve played in years.
The casual chatter died down completely by the time the bus rolled through Sheridan. Seats had reclined and silence took over aside from the sporadic cough or random bass drops overflowing from headphones.
With his guests quietly settled in, the bus driver put in a healthy portion of chewing tobacco and periodically deposited it into a disposable silver cup.
The Mustangs shouldn’t have been a playoff team. Wyoming started the year 0-3 and went through two head coaches before Walker took over five games into the season.
Along with two coaching changes, the players went through an ownership change when former owner Keith Russ sold the Mustangs to Steven Titus after the team’s first game of the season in March.
But the Mustangs turned a corner with Walker and won two of their last five games to clinch the league’s final playoff spot with a 3-7 record.
While the team still lost more than they won in the final stretch of the regular season, the margins of defeat became less and less as the Mustangs obtained something they’d been without since their inception: Stability.
The game
The bus pulled off the interstate in Billings just before 11 a.m. Players — most of them still drowsy from low-quality naps — filtered out of the bus and into the Sports Plex parking lot. Instead of playing their first CIF playoff game in the MetraPark Arena with a capacity of 12,000 people, the game was moved to the Outlaws’ practice facility with a capacity of under 1,000 because of a scheduling conflict.
Before arriving in Billings, Walker was informed the game would also be played with some modified rules after one set of the field goal uprights broke. With only one set of posts, both teams were forced to drive toward the south end of the field on every possession.
The bus arrived more than three hours before kickoff. Players filled up on catered burrito bowls and changed into their game attire. The Mustangs took the field for a 30-minute walk-through practice, followed by the Outlaws.
The game’s 2:05 p.m. kick off slowly inched closer. Some players warmed up lightly on the field while others lingered by the locker room as the nerves began to sink in. Walker sat on the team bench in isolation.
The national anthem was sang and the referees handed the ball to the Outlaws’ kicker. After a few deep breaths, the kicker stood in and launched the ball 40 yards downfield.
As the first few seconds of the game clock ticked off the scoreboard, all the adversity the players faced throughout the season began to dissipate. Weeks after being branded the laughing stock of the CIF, the Mustangs were playing in the team’s first-ever playoff game.
Coming home
Players lagged out of the locker room with sweat-stained equipment tucked away in gym bags, grabbing subs and potato chips on their way back to the bus.
Some players hitched rides from family members who traveled to the game separately but most found themselves right back in their same familiar seats on the bus.
Bones Baguante, the Mustangs offensive coordinator, was one of the last people to pop his head above the staircase entrance. Through a look of sincerity, Baguante addressed his players from the front row.
“It wasn’t because of a lack of effort,” Baguante said. “It’s just that attention to detail on a few little things that ended up being the difference.”
Baguante paused and looked down to the floor before meeting back with his players’ line of sight.
“I’m proud of you guys.”
Baguante didn’t travel home with the team. But after he left the bus, his words lingered in the air like thick cigarette smoke.
The bus hit the highway and cruised at 73 mph for the next three and a half hours. The driver took sips of gas station coffee that filtered through a mouthful of tobacco.
Walker sat in his usual seat in the front row. Three rows behind him on the driver’s side, William Gibbs pulled up YouTube on his phone.
Less than 30 minutes after leaving the Sports Plex, Gibbs began watching the replay of the game he just played in. In the seat adjacent to Gibbs, Wondell Rutledge did the same thing.
Saturday’s bus ride home could very well be the last road trip some of the players ever make as an athlete. The team returned to the Ramada Plaza Hotel around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and the players’ contracts with the team run out Thursday morning.
The bus ride back from Billings wasn’t ceremonious or symbolic. The team went to Billings with the goal of getting one step closer to a CIF championship and lost.
But as the bus pulled off the highway at exit 126, conversations about next year already started to surface.
Most of the players — if not all — will return home and go back to working normal jobs while doing football workouts on the side. And while they’re working those jobs, they’ll be thinking about the four months they spent playing professional football in Gillette.
As the players departed the bus and unloaded their bags in the Ramada Plaza Hotel parking lot, Baguante’s words began to resurface.
This season, it was never a lack of effort.
At least, not by the players.
