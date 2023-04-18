When playing basketball, Thunder Basin’s Attie Jo Westbrook is a traditional point guard. She reads the court, sets her teammates up when she sees a mismatch and would rather get an assist than attempt a shot.
When she laces up her cleats and takes the soccer pitch, Westbrook is a completely different person. She’s outrunning everyone, aggressive when dribbling the ball past opponents and scoring with ease. It’s a completely different side of her.
“I think it’s the love I have for the game,” Westbrook said. “I love this game beyond words and I enjoy playing it so much, especially with my teammates.”
Westbrook transforms on the soccer pitch. She’s one of the loudest players when she plays. Westbrook is communicating with teammates, shouting in celebration and sometimes yelling at a referee — followed quickly by an apology.
It’s something her teammates pick up on too. Eagan Clark, a senior defender, played as a guard on the basketball team with Westbrook. Like Westbrook, Clark is a pass-first guard. Unlike Westbrook, her position dictates that she hang back in soccer, not aggressively push the ball downfield.
“She just flips the switch in soccer, it’s pretty amazing,” Clark said. “I’m glad she’s on my team. She kicks butt, takes control and when she decides she’s going to score, she scores.”
Westbrook’s aggressive play on the field has led to big wins for the Bolts. Against Cheyenne South, the Bolts scored nine goals, four of which were from Westbrook.
“It’s been instilled in me to work hard — I like to work hard in this game,” Westbrook said. “In basketball I would step back and was like, ‘yeah I’ll pass and get you guys some buckets,’ but I was like yeah that’s not going to happen in soccer. I want to score.”
Westbrook’s personal success has translated to big team wins. The team has continued their perfect win streak which started last year. The Bolts girls have a goal differential of 27-2 through seven games. The strength of the team and the offense is in the middle of the field. Thunder Basin is aggressive in attacking defenses in the middle with their speed. The team has played together for so long that they know what each other are going to do.
Westbrook is the only junior captain on the team and all of the other starters are seniors who have mostly figured out their college plans. The team has spent a long time together, some have played together since they were 3. Westbrook has played with some of the girls since she was 6.
“It’s a little depressing, all my basketball seniors are graduating too. I’m like, ‘Guys, can you fail a few classes so you don’t leave me?’” Westbrook said. “I think we have six out of nine girls going to play college afterward so I’m excited to see, and be able to watch them and maybe potentially play them.”
It isn’t just the sport that brings the aggressive, dominant nature out of Westbrook. The team around her that she has spent so much time with makes her want to compete. She loves the sport but she loves playing with this team just as much. Her teammates are just as important to her as achieving her personal goals on the pitch.
Westbrook has exploded this season. Through the seven games the Bolts have played, she’s scored 11 goals. She still has another year after this with the program, but Westbrook will have a fair number of college programs looking to sign her.
The regular season is exactly halfway over. So far the team has been perfect. After a perfect season last year, the pressure is on for the girls to back up their 2022 season with another championship-level year in 2023.
The Bolts know the stakes and they know what it takes to win. It was a junior-heavy team last year that won the state championship. But this year, they have a fully involved Westbrook ready to lead the team vocally and through her play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.