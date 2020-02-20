The No. 21 Gillette College women’s basketball team hoped the third time would be the charm playing No. 16-ranked Casper College for the third time this season.
Casper is the only college team to beat Gillette this season, and the last game between the two top programs in the Region IX North conference ended in an 86-80 overtime Casper College victory.
It was more of the same at Casper’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper on Wednesday, as the Thunderbirds pulled away in the third quarter and kept a safe double-digit lead for the rest of the game to sweep the Pronghorns in the regular season with a 77-64 win.
To start the second half, Gillette College (25-4) was trailing 38-32 when sophomore point guard Skylar Patton hit a 3-point bucket in the first minute to get the Pronghorns closer.
The Thunderbirds (25-3), led by Natalia Otkhmezuri’s 21 points in the game, quickly snuffed any thought of a comeback with a 21-11 run to lead 59-45 going into the fourth.
Pronghorn freshman Sydney Prather scored a 3 for the first field goal of the fourth quarter and cut the T-Bird lead to 11.
But it didn’t take Casper long to push open the lead to 18 points.
The Pronghorns finished the game outscoring the Thunderbirds’ 16-11.
The Pronghorns were led in scoring by King-Hawea with 26 points, Skylar Patton had 20 and Prather scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. The Pronghorns were outrebounded 45-35 and outshot 45.3% to 40%
The Thunderbirds hit on 12-21 3-pointers for 57%.
Gillette College will finish its regular season schedule at 2 p.m.Saturday when it hosts Eastern Wyoming College (16-12) at the Pronghorn Center.
