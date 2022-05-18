The Campbell County High School boys golf team ended the spring season with a second-place finish at this week's East Conference tournament in Sheridan.
The Camel boys finished with a two-day score of 640, just two strokes behind the champions of Sheridan. The Thunder Basin girls finished third with a score of 563 and the Bolts boys finished fourth with a score of 659. Campbell County did not score of a girls team.
For Campbell County, Shay Leupold finished second on the boys side with a score of 149. Brant Morrison finished fifth with a score of 157, Payton Wasson tied for 13th with a score of 167, Dawson Reed tied for 16th with a score of 170, Jackson Evans finished 21st with a score of 173, Connor King finished 33rd with a score of 195 and Lane Muller tied for 37th with a score of 203.
Campbell County's lone female golfer — Myah Hammerquist — finished seventh with a score of 175.
For the Thunder Basin girls, Darby Barstad finished sixth (170), Grace Fox tied for 10th (194), Patience Wood finished 12th (196), Alyssa Harcharik finished 13th (197), Sage Edwards finished 14th (203), Lynette Robinson tied for 15th (205) and Emily Fox finished 17th (212).
For the Bolts boys, Bodie WIlliams tied for 10th with a score of 162, Deegan WIlliams finished 12th with a score of 166, Ethan Shelledy tied for eighth with a score of 161, Jared Renetzky tied for 16th with a score of 170, Eric McAmis and Jayce Delancey both tied for 34th with scores of 197 and Josh Klassen tied for 37th with a score of 203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.