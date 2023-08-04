The Gillette Roughriders punched their ticket to the championship game of the Northwest Regional Tournament with an 8-7 win over the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels from Idaho in eight innings on Friday.
No team from Wyoming has ever won the regional tournament, and the closest the Roughriders have ever come was in 2015 when the team finished as the runners-up.
But now, as the last undefeated team in the tournament, the Roughriders have a shot at making history if the team wins on Sunday.
"The fight in these guys is unbelievable," coach Nate Perleberg said. "The look in their eyes today was special. It's the greatest day I've ever coached."
It was a back-and-forth game through the first five innings. Gillette scored the first run on Mason Drube's RBI single to left field. Drube finished the day with four hits on five at-bats. The Rebels tied it up in the top of the second but the Roughriders answered with a second run in the bottom of the third on a second Drube RBI single.
Karver Partlow started on the mound for Gillette and threw five innings, allowing only five hits and three runs (one unearned). He threw three strikeouts to three walks.
The Roughriders defense behind Partlow played well and limited the Rebels to three runs through five innings. The Rebels tied it back up in the fourth on a line drive to right field and took their first lead of the game in the fifth on a ground ball to center field.
But the Roughriders kept battling and stayed in the game. On offense, the Roughriders loaded the bases and scored on a walk to tie the game at three after five innings.
The game started to slip away from Gillette in the sixth when Cory Schilling walked four batters and allowed two hits. The Rebels scored twice and Schilling went back to third while Kelby Foss pitched the final two outs of the inning.
Schilling bounced back with an RBI single that brought the game within one, but the rest of the offense was unable to tie the game.
The defense allowed two more runs in the seventh, giving the Rebels a three-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. But just as the team had through the first two days of the tournament, the Roughriders kept fighting.
Riley Schilling, Dominic Hecker and Cason Loftus started the inning with three walks before Brady Richards hit a line drive to left field that brought a runner home. Richards was called as having passed Loftus, the base runner ahead of him, and was called out.
Richards has been having an dominant tournament, consistently getting big hits that have changed the game.
"It feels really nice," Richards said of his positive hitting this week. "I wasn't a starter last year, so getting to show what I can do this year means a lot."
But Hogan Tystad stepped up to the plate and hit another single to left field which brought the tying run home and sent the game into extra innings.
"The last two weeks for us has been unbelievable," Perleberg said. "(Tystad) struggled all year. He stuck with it, the guys keep believing in him, and he came through with the biggest hit of his life."
Richards and Tystad have both been two of the stars for the Roughriders, making plays both offensively and defensively in all three games.
Foss and the defense stepped up in the big moments just as the offense had done. Pocatello had scored in every inning since the fourth, but the defense retired the side in the top of the eighth to send the Roughriders' batters out with all the momentum.
Drube started the eighth with his fourth hit of the night and was followed by Riley Schilling. The Rebels' pitcher was called for a balk which pushed Drube to third base and Schilling to second and Hecker was intentionally walked, leaving Loftus to step up to the plate.
On the fourth pitch, Rebels pitcher Alex Winn threw a wild pitch and Drube took his chance to run home. As he slid into home with the crowd erupting behind him, the Roughriders secured their spot on Sunday.
The team believes in itself. Through adversity and letdowns, the Roughriders keep making plays when they need it most — and it just might earn them a trip to North Carolina for the American Legion World Series.
Gillette will play the Cheyenne Sixers on Saturday, but regardless of the outcome, the Roughriders will advance to the championship game. The time of the game will be determined by the coaches in a Saturday morning meeting to plan around inclement weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.