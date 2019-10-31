Thunder Basin High School senior Tyson Edwards is still in the process of searching for a college.
The Gillette News Record incorrectly reported that Edwards committed to Chadron State College on Wednesday. He received an offer to run track for the Eagles, according to his Twitter page, but he hasn’t made a decision on where he will continue his athletic career.
Edwards was a running back for the Bolts before he suffered a season-ending ACL tear earlier in the season.
He ran for eight touchdowns and 223 yards before the injury sidelined him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.