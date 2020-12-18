After starting the season 6-0 last weekend, the Thunder Basin High School wrestling team brought its win streak to nine with three wins on day one of the annual Pat Weede Wrestling Tournament Friday.
The Bolts started the day with a 39-30 win against Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Lane Catlin (220 pounds) and Dylan Skillings (285 pounds) both won by fall for Thunder Basin while Aden Jorgensen won by decision 4-3.
Thunder Basin went on to dual Green River, beating the Wolves 46-32. Parker Lee (132 pounds), Dylan Catlin (138 pounds), Cael Porter (152 pounds), Lane Catlin and Jorgensen all won by fall while Seamus Casey (145 pounds) won by major decision over Tyler Waters.
In the third and final match of the day, the Bolts beat Natrona County 31-28. Alex Draper (120 pounds), Jorgensen and Lane Catlin won by fall while Skillings (6-3) and Dylan Catlin (7-3) won by decision.
Garrett Toohey (170 pounds) won by major decision over Riley Dye for the Mustangs.
The Bolts will go into day two of the tournament with a 9-0 record on the season in duals. Thunder Basin will wrestle Powell at 11 a.m., Rock Springs at 1 p.m. and Douglas at 3 p.m. Saturday.
