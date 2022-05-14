The Campbell County and Thunder Basin High School softball teams split a pair of games to end the regular season Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The Camels won game one 11-10 and the Bolts won game two 14-13.
Game one counted as a conference game and clinched the East Conference title for the Camels. The Camels will have the East No. 1 seed at next weekend's state tournament after ending the season with a 11-1 conference record. The Bolts finished the year 9-3 in conference play to earn the No. 2 seed.
The Bolts jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning in game one but Avery Gray put the Camels on top 2-1 with a two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning. After a scoreless second, the two teams battled through five lead changes over the next four innings.
Thunder Basin reclaimed the lead 3-2 in the top of the third but the Camels responded with three runs in the bottom half to go back up 5-3. In the fourth inning, the Bolts plated four runs to go ahead 7-5 but Campbell County tied it 7-7 in the bottom of the frame.
The Bolts took a one-run lead in the top of the fifth and held the Camels scoreless in the bottom half to go into the sixth inning up 8-7. Thunder Basin scored two more in the sixth to extend the lead to 10-7 but Campbell County rallied in the bottom half to take an 11-10 lead into the final inning.
Gray was able to close out the game on the mound in the top of the seventh to seal Campbell County's first ever conference title.
Lanae Kimbley led the Camels with three RBIs on three hits. Natalie Clonch and Gray both finished with two RBIs after each hitting two-run homers.
Gray earned the win on the mound with 10 runs allowed (three earned) on 11 hits while striking out 10 in seven innings.
For Thunder Basin, Caitline Kaul led the way at the plate with two RBIs. The Bolts out-hit the Camels 11-9 but both teams finished with six errors apiece which led to plenty of unearned runs.
Jaci Piercy took the loss on the mound with 11 runs allowed (seven earned) on nine hits while striking out two.
Game two of Friday's doubleheader counted as a non-conference game. The win put the Bolts at 21-4 at the end of the regular season and dropped the Camels to 17-8 going into the state tournament.
Non-conference games are played on a timer and Friday's ended after five innings. The Camels and Bolts combined for 29 hits and 27 runs in the high-scoring contest.
The Bolts scored in every inning they were at the plate. Ella Partlow had a team-high four RBIs and Lauren O'Loughlin drove in three. Partlow homered twice in the third and fourth inning.
Partlow earned the win on the mound with 13 runs allowed (10 earned) on 14 hits while striking out three in five innings. Paige Shaffer took the loss for the Camels with 14 runs allowed (10 earned) on 15 hits and five strikeouts in five innings.
Erica Dominguez led Campbell County at the plate with four RBIs. Clonch and Shaffer each finished with two RBIs including Shaffer's home run in the second inning.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin will go into next weekend's state tournament as the No. 1 and 2 seeds from the East Conference. The state tournament will start Thursday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
