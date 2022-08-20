Mark Edwards has traveled all across the country to see the Chicago Cubs play.
Edwards, 42, has been to the Wrigley Field over 60 times in his lifetime. He traveled to the historic venue for the Cubs’ playoff run in 2016 and even caught game six of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians, a team now known as the Cleveland Guardians.
The baseball fanatic grew up around the game and has been rooting for the Cubs since he can remember. His chase to be one of Chicago’s most dedicated fans continued this year when Edwards bought a pair of tickets to the MLB’s Field of Dreams game earlier this month in Dyersville, Iowa.
Edwards attended the game with his uncle, Steve Orchard, who lives about an hour away from the stadium.
Orchard is a seasoned baseball fan himself. He’s seen players like Hank Aaron and Ernie Banks play in their prime but ranks the Field of Dreams game in his top 3 baseball experiences of his lifetime, Edwards said.
The Field of Dreams experience included much more than just a baseball game. The pair of Cubs fans were able to tour the Field of Dreams movie set including the homemade baseball field made famous by Kevin Costner.
“It was a really cool experience,” Edwards said. “You drive up to the movie set and see the house and the barn from the movie and they had a bunch of people dressed up in White Sox uniforms just like the movie. They were giving away free corn and when we walked to the actual stadium there was a big sign that said, ‘If you build it, he will come.’”
This year’s game was the MLB’s second installment in the Field of Dreams series. It featured the Cincinnati Reds going up against Edwards’ favorite team, the Chicago Cubs.
Edwards and Orchard sat on the third base side, 19 rows behind the Reds’ dugout. The stadium seats roughly 8,000 fans, making the experience even more unique for baseball fans accustomed to large crowds at MLB games.
“It was a lot like a minor league park where the stadiums are a lot smaller but it was major league players performing out there,” Edwards said. “They are so close to you and it’s such a small environment. It was just a minor league atmosphere while watching major league talent.”
The Cubs beat the Reds 4-2 which made the car ride back to Orchard’s house even better for Edwards. Now that he’s had a few days to take in the whole experience, the die-hard Cubs fan ranks the Field of Dreams game No. 3 on his list of his favorite baseball games he’s ever been to.
“No. 1 was definitely the World Series game because that was something I’d been waiting my entire life for and it was something I never thought I’d get to see,” Edwards said. “No. 2 was the NLCS at Wrigley Field in 2016, the same year they went to the World Series.”
The Field of Dreams experience was definitely worth the price of admission, Edwards said. While the Field of Dream game’s future might be in jeopardy going forward, Edwards will always remember the time he was able to watch a Cubs game played in the middle of nowhere in Iowa with his uncle.
“It was great to be able to share that with him,” Edwards said. “I’ve seen a lot of great games with him and this was a great trip not just for baseball, but to see some of my family as well.”
