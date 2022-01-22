The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team finished first at the Dylan Humes Memorial Tournament on Saturday in Moorcroft.
The Bolts finished with a score of 246.5, beating out Sheridan by 1.5 points for the team title. Thunder Basin finished the tournament with 14 wrestlers placing inside the top 8 of their respective brackets.
Three Bolts won individual titles this weekend. Antonio Avila finished first at 126 pounds, Jais Rose finished first at 145 pounds and Lane Catlin finished first at 285 pounds.
Catlin improved to 23-0 on the season while Avila and Rose improved to 24-4 and 21-5 respectively.
Cort Catlin finished second for the Bolts at 170 pounds. Iven Wold (113 pounds), Alex Draper (132), Aden Jorgensen (182) and Dylan Skillings (285) finished third, Cael Porter (152) finished fourth, Ashton Leegaard (120) and Deyton Johnson (160) finished fifth, Aidyn Mitchell (220) finished sixth and Lukus Maxwell (138) and Jaxson Viergets (182) finished eighth.
Campbell County finished 22nd out of 23 teams with a team score of 18. The Camels had two top 8 finishers with LouAnn Bryant finishing fourth in the girls III division and Tyson Stephens finishing eighth at 145 pounds.
Both the Camels and Bolts will return to the mat for a crosstown dual this week. Thunder Basin will host Campbell County at 7 p.m. Tuesday at TBHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.