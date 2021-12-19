The Campbell County High School girls basketball team went 2-2 during the Power2Play Tournament this weekend in Windsor, Colorado.
The Camels started the tournament with a 57-48 loss to Lutheran on Thursday. Junior Madison Robertson led the team with 12 points, followed by junior Millie Riss with 10 and junior Julia Sarvey with nine. Freshman Lauren Kuhbacher grabbed six rebounds and senior Maddie Jacobson finished with five.
Freshman point guard Erika Martinez finished with three assists.
Campbell County played two games Saturday. The Camels lost 80-50 to Summit Academy of Utah and beat Overland of Colorado 68-33.
In the win, Robertson had 22 points and was 6-13 from 3-point range. Riss had 13 points and five rebounds, Kuhbacher had eight rebounds and Jacobson had seven rebounds. Sophomore Mykhia Dymond had five assists.
In Saturday's loss to Summit Academy, Robertson had 28 points and shot 7-11 from 3-point range. Riss had seven points and seven rebounds, junior Alexis Reimer had six points and Martinez had six assists.
The Camels ended the weekend tournament with a 72-61 win over Resurrection Christian of Colorado on Saturday. Riss led the team with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Jacobson recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She added six steals and four blocks.
Robertson had 13 points, four steals and three assists, Kuhbacher had 12 points and Martinez had five assists.
The Camels (3-5) will return to action after Christmas break for the Hoop City Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Both the boys and girls will start the tournament Dec. 28.
