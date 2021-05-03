The Campbell County High School softball team came away with a pair of wins over Wheatland Monday afternoon at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The Camels beat the Bulldogs 11-1 in game one of the doubleheader and 10-4 in game two.
The first game counted as a conference game while the second was a non-conference game.
In game one, freshman Avery Gray got the win on the mound with no runs and no hits allowed through four innings of work. Gray struck out five batters and threw 60 pitches.
Kayleigh Jones struck out two and allowed one earned run in one inning of relief work on the mound.
At the plate, the Camels constantly had baserunners in scoring position and continued to drive the ball into gaps in the outfield. Jadeyn Snyder led the way with four hits and four RBIs while Gray and Missy West each drove in two.
In game two, Snyder earned the win in three innings of work. She allowed no runs on three hits and struck out six.
Jones pitched two innings of relief and allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out three. The game ended after the fifth inning.
At the plate, three Camels drove in two runs apiece. Taylor Curtin, Alexis Alexander and Marjorie Medrano had two RBIs each while Myra Fields drove in one.
The Camels improved to 12-4 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Campbell County will return to the field this weekend with a pair of doubleheaders at home.
The Camels will host Laramie at 4 and 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne South at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
