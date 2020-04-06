Becca Lutz recently began her new job as the North Gillette game warden with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Lutz, originally from Indiana, replaces former warden Kristen DaVanon, who is now the Laramie North warden.
Lutz previously worked as a warden at the department’s Cheyenne headquarters.
“I am excited to work in the Sheridan Region, learn from all the other wardens here and work with a different part of our agency,” said Lutz, who moved to Gillette on March 1, in a statement announcing the move. “I have heard good things about the Gillette area from previous wardens and am excited to serve the residents of northeast Wyoming, and hopefully it will help me grow into a well-rounded warden.”
She graduated from Colorado State University in fall 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resources Management. Then she worked in Fort Collins, Colorado, in the wildland fire field while volunteering at a raptor rehabilitation center, according to the press release.
After that, she was hired by Wyoming Game and Fish in December 2017, completed a 14-week peace officer training course, then worked in the Laramie Region.
She said that not much has changed in her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she’s noticed that more people are out hunting or fishing during non-typical times “because they don’t have anything else to do.”
Many Wyoming Game and Fish Department events have been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.
The Wyoming Outdoor Expo in Casper and the Wyoming Outdoor Weekend in Lander, which were set for May 7-9, have been canceled, among other events, and hunter education classes have been suspended through the end of April.
Lutz said she has been interested in wildlife since a young age and this is the perfect job for her.
“I’ve always been fascinated with wildlife and really loved wildlife, and so I still wanted that to be a part of my life, but I also wanted to make a difference and have an impact,” she said. “I’m very blessed to be a warden in Wyoming because I get to do a lot with wildlife management and enforcement and public relations. So, it’s pretty much the best job I could ask for.”
