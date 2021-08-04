The Eagle River Wolves came into this week's American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament with plenty of momentum after winning its first Alaska state championship in program history the week before, according to the Anchorage Daily News.
That momentum didn't phase the Gillette Roughriders during day one of the tournament, with Post 42 beating the Wolves 2-1 on Wednesday night.
After a disappointing showing at the Class AA state tournament in Laramie last week, the Roughriders went into regionals with the mindset of being given a second life, senior Kaden Race said. As the host team of the tournament, Gillette automatically qualified.
For Race, the Roughriders had the task of proving to the other seven teams in the tournament that they belonged there. The tournament features six state champions from Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska and Washington as well as the Montana state runner-up and Gillette.
Gillette proved they could compete at the regional level Wednesday behind a three-hit complete game from Race on the mound. In seven innings, Race allowed one run (no earned runs) and struck out 11 batters.
The Roughriders only two runs came in the bottom of the second inning off the bat of Zane Eliason who scorched a single into left field. After the outfielder misjudged the ball, Brody Richardson and Jason Fink crossed the plate to give Gillette the 2-0 lead.
Eagle River scored once in the top of the fourth but Race kept them off of the scoreboard the rest of the way. Gillette out-hit Eagle River 6-3.
After taking the win over Eagle River, Gillette plans on utilizing their own momentum in Thursday's matchup with Idaho Falls, Race said.
Idaho Falls beat Helena of Montana 4-1 on Wednesday.
The regional tournament is double-elimination format. The winner of the tournament qualifies for the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
Gillette and Idaho Falls will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
For Roughriders updates, visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
