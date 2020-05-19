The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another public event with the cancellation of the 19th annual Durham Ranch Buffalo Stampede.
“We made the decision at least a month ago, probably, based on not knowing what rules were going to be in place on the first Saturday of June,” Durham Ranch owner John Flocchini said. “There was so much unknown that it was going to be really hard to market and advertise it.”
The 5K/10K run/walk event that draws hundreds of runners from around the region to one of the nation’s largest bison ranches near Wright was scheduled for June 6. It is one of the events that the nonprofit Powder River Energy Corp. Foundation puts on to raise money to benefit local agencies. Flocchini also is the foundation board’s president.
“That’s a classic run. It’s great, very unique,” said Sonny Roberts, a local Gillette runner who has won the 10K event once in the past.
“It’s all back roads, all country roads, and some of the roads are blocked by a lot of water puddles,” he said. “So you have the choice of going around it or going through it, and that was always kind of an adventure.”
Roberts said that when he won the challenging race, he was gifted a packet of bison meat.
Instead of having the Buffalo Stampede run this year, the organization has announced a virtual event to raise donate money for local people struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The foundation is selling $15 commemorative T-shirts from its website, with the option of donating more money on top of that.
All of the money will go to organizations such as the Salvation Army, soup kitchens and food pantries in region cities like Gillette, Buffalo, Sheridan, Wright, Moorcroft and Sundance.
“Every one of the folks that have sent in their forms have all included extra funds,” Flocchini said. “One person, I think they threw in an extra $400.”
Flocchini said that many of the sponsors donated money anyway even though the event was canceled.
He said the Stampede typically raises about $30,000, but this year it will be about half to two-thirds as much.
The Durham Ranch Buffalo Stampede will resume next year for it’s 20th event, Flocchini said.
