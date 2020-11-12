Girls basketball
Twin Spruce 8th grade B team continues win streak
The Twin Spruce Junior High eighth grade B team survived a slow start to beat Sheridan 42-19 Tuesday. The win was the Warriors seventh in a row.
Leading in points was Yasmin Rodriguez (10), Brook Kephart (8), Vivian Lee (6) and Gracie Ranum (6). Rodriquez added eight steals while Miya Remmick also had seven steals.
Sage Valley 7th grade B team improves to 4-2
The Sage Valley Junior High seventh grade B team improved to 4-2 on the season with a win over Upton Monday.
All nine of the Eagles players scored in the game, led by Isabelle Carter (15) Sheridan Worman (12).
Wrestling
Sage Valley defeats Douglas on the mat Saturday
The Sage Valley Junior High wrestling team took on Douglas and Rawlins Saturday.
Versus Douglas, wins by pin included Hadley Hudson, Lance Streifel, Emmit Mai, Landon Hofer, Niko Billias, Rylan McCormick, Audy Rosier, Landon Maston, Christian Bailey, Cyrus Edwards, Kaydon Pedersen and Aiken Burley.
Wins by decision were Bray Watson, Rylan McCormick, Caden Miller, Peyten Percy, Blake Edwards, Caden Miller and Gavin Firnekas.
Against Rawlins, wins by pin included Ian Black, Rylan McCormick, Christian Bailey, Houston Sundquist, Blake Edwards, Wyatt Black, Draedyn Johnson, Kaydon Pedersen, Hadley Hudson and Lance Streifel.
Wins by decision were Rylan McCormick, Caden Miller and Peyten Percy.
Sage Valley also dualed Spearfish Tuesday. No team scores were provided.
Wins by pin included Dalton Francis, Hadley Hudson, Ian Black, Melany Estrada, Niko Billias, Court Catlin, Dalton Francis, Garett Breuer, Rylan McCormick, Christian Bailey, Peyten Percy, Houston Sundquist, Peyton Alexander, Wyatt Black and Kaldon Hatzenbihler.
Wins by decision were Lance Streifel, Gunther Rosier, Blake Edwards, Ashton Leegaard, Bray Watson and Rylee Browen.
