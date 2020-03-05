The WHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships gives Campbell County High School athletes one final attempt at showing they can run, jump, vault and throw with the best in the state.
For the Camels, the girls have top thrower Lauryn Love and top sprinter/jumper Nyomi Moore leading the squad into Friday and Saturday when competition comes to the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
Love has thrown the shot put 40-feet, 2.5-inches this season for a personal indoor record. During some years, that might be enough to take a state title, but Cheyenne East shot putter Kaitlyn Migneault has thrown more than a foot longer than Love’s personal best this year.
Love took third last season at state with a mark of 37-feet, 7.25-inches. Migneault was second at 37-11.50.
Love’s battle with Migneault will be something to watch for during Saturday’s finals.
Friendly rivalries
Sophomores Moore and Sydalee Brown have held steady at the top of Campbell County’s lineup of sprinters this season. They’re very close, not only with their times, but personally as well.
“She’s my best friend, the best friend I could ever ask for,” said Moore, who took fourth last year at state in the long jump.
Moore’s second-place time of 27.34 seconds in the 200-meter dash got the best of Brown by 0.16 seconds during the final regular season meet last week, a typical outcome for the pair. They often trade wins in the event.
“She’s excellent at the 200. If I win, then she’ll beat me the next time. If she wins, then I beat her,” Moore said. “It’s back and forth.”
The two also were on the Camels’ winning 4x200 relay team last week, with Moore starting and Brown anchoring. The Camels think they can make some noise at state in the event, but Moore and Brown look at it differently.
Moore doesn’t like relying on other people and on the flip side, doesn’t like the pressure of teammates relying on her. Brown is the opposite.
“You’re not just running it for yourself, you’re running it for three other people,” Brown said. “The three people that run are usually the same, so we have that bond with each other and you want them to succeed, too.
CCHS boys
Camel senior Vijay Pitter was the top finisher on the boys team in the final regular season meet of the season when he set a personal best of 49-feet, 3-inches in the shot put to take second behind Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer, who threw 54-feet, 9-inches.
Pitter and Thunder Basin’s Mason Mastellar, who took fourth in the final regular season meet, have a bit of a cross-school rivalry.
Mastellar said the two are buddies and their competition is more on the friendly side. But they trash talk each other “all the time.”
“I don’t think it’s a rivalry. I think it’s all just fun and games with Vijay,” Mastellar said.
For Pitter, that friendship exists until he steps into the ring.
“(As) soon as you get in the ring it’s all business,” Pitter said.
Pitter is currently No. 3 in the Campbell County indoor record book, and he has the goal of marking past 50 feet at state.
“I’m just a couple inches a way. I’m pretty sure I can hit it,” Pitter said. “Come out with the mindset that I’m going to beat everyone.”
CCHS junior Kaden Race, who was Pitter’s quarterback in the fall, took third in the long jump with a leap of 19-feet, 2.50-inches last meet.
Race also serves as the anchor on the 4X200-meter relay that includes Brandon Werkele, Angel Nava and Dustin Froelich. That group was second with a time of 1:36.69 in the final meet before state.
Froelich also finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.85. Pole vaulter Eli Jones was fourth with a height of 13-feet.
Last season, the Campbell County boys took 16th out of 17 teams with five total points and the girls were 13th of 16 teams with 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.