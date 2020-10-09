The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking help from hunters in collecting chronic wasting disease samples from a pair of mule deer herds in Campbell County area this year.
This year’s targeted areas are the Pumpkin Buttes herd, located south of Interstate 90 between Buffalo and Gillette in hunt areas 19, 29 and 31 and the Upper Powder River herd in hunt areas 30, 32, 33, 163 and 169.
Anyone harvesting a deer in one of these hunt areas is asked to submit a sample to Game and Fish for testing, which requires removing a set of lymph nodes from the neck of the animal.
Personnel will make contact with hunters in the field, at a game check station or at meat processing facilities, according to a Game and Fish press release.
Hunters in the Gillette area can call and leave a message at 307-670-8164. Testing kits are available at the South Gillette Game Warden Station at 908 Apricot St.
Game and Fish said samples from at least 200 animals are needed.
In 2019, results showed 11% rate for adult mule deer bucks, though the numbers varied by hunt area. Adult mule deer buck ranged from 2% in hunt Area 17 to 14% in Area 25. Overall, 63 adult buck white-tailed deer were tested with a positive rate of 35%.
