The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school tennis teams started the conference season with duals against Cody, Powell and Jackson on the road this weekend.
The Camel girls beat Cody and Powell 4-1 and beat Jackson 3-2. The boys lost to Powell 3-2, lost to Cody 4-1 and lost to Jackson 5-0.
For Thunder Basin, the girls lost 3-2 to Cody, lost 4-1 to Jackson and lost 5-0 to Powell. The boys lost 5-0 to Cody, Powell and Jackson.
Against Powell, Campbell County's Alexa Richert won 6-4 and 6-4 at No. 1 singles and Abi Neary won 6-2 and 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Mari Bouzis and Payton Whitt won 7-6 and 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, Samantha Torres and Lisa Rasmussen won 6-2 and 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Lexi Alexander and Brooklen Johnson lost 6-1 and 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
For the Camel boys, Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson won 7-5 and 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Cooper Lemm and Jaxon Richart won 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 2 doubles and Tatum Sorensen and Zach McMillin won 6-4, 6-7 and 6-4 at No. 3 doubles. Kody Kline lost 6-0 and 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Justin Gibson lost 6-4 and 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Against Cody, Richert won 6-1 and 6-1, Neary won 6-2 and 6-2, Bouzis and Whitt won 6-4 and 6-2 and Torres and Rasmussen won 6-3 and 6-4. Alexander and Johnson lost 6-0 and 6-2.
For the boys, Barton and Robertson won 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2. Kline lost 6-4 and 6-2, Lemm lost 6-1 and 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Gibson and McMillin lost 6-2 and 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and Sorensen and Jaxon Richert lost 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Against Jackson, Richert won 6-4 and 6-1, Neary won 6-3, 4-6 and 6-1 and Torres and Rasmussen won 6-2 and 6-2. Bouzis and Whitt lost 7-6 (7-3), 3-6 and 6-2 and Alexander and Johnson lost 6-3 and 6-2.
For the boys, Kline lost 6-0 and 6-0, Gibson lost 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Barton and Robertson lost 6-1 and 6-0, Lemm and Jaxon Richert lost 6-2 and 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Sorensen and McMillin lost 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
In Thunder Basin's dual against Cody, Brianna Ketchum and Brooke Kendrick won 6-2 and 6-3 at No. 1 doubles and Ellie Garcia and Eva Gorsuch won 7-6 and 6-3 at No. 2 doubles for the girls. Hallie Angelos lost 7-5 and 7-5 at No. 1 singles, Tierra Tachick lost 6-2 and 6-2 at No. 2 singles and Ciara Coombs and Alexis Kaul lost 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
For the boys, Austin Youngs lost 6-4 and 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Owen Gorsuch lost 6-0 and 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Tate Moore and Jon Aylesworth lost 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and Brodie McCarty and Parker Gulley lost 6-1 and 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. The boys lost by default at No. 3 doubles.
Against Jackson, Ketchum and Kendrick were the only winners for either Bolts team. The pair won 6-2, 5-7 and 7-6 at No. 1 doubles.
For the girls, Angelos lost 6-1 and 6-2, Tachick lost 6-1 and 6-1, Garcia and Gorsuch lost 6-3, 5-7 and 7-6 and Coombs and Claire Lubben lost 6-1 and 6-3 at No. 3 doubles. For the boys, Youngs lost 6-0 and 6-0, Gorsuch lost 6-0 and 6-2, Moore and Aylseworth lost 6-0 and 6-0 and McCarty and Gulley lost 7-5 and 6-0. The boys lost by default at No. 3 doubles.
Against Powell, Angelos lost 6-3 and 6-2, Tachick lost 6-4 and 6-4, Ketchum and Kendrick lost 6-2 and 6-4, Garcia and Gorsuch lost 6-3 and 6-1 and Coombs and Kaul lost 6-2 and 6-1. For the boys, Youngs lost 6-1 and 6-1, Gorsuch lost 6-1 and 6-3, Moore and Aylesworth lost 6-1 and 6-0 and Gulley and McCarty lost 6-3 and 7-6. The boys lost by default at No. 3 doubles.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the court this week for a conference dual with Laramie. The Bolts and Camels will host the Plainsmen at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.