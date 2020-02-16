At the buzzer to end the first half, Campbell County High School junior Liv Castellanos let a 3-point shot fly with Cheyenne Central defenders in her face.
The shot dropped through the basket as Castellanos faded back to cut the Central lead to 29-22.
The CCHS girls basketball team built on the momentum created by that Castellanos buzzer beater in the third quarter at home Saturday.
Camel junior Shaelea Milliron hit a jumper to start the third, Castellanos hit another 3, senior Lauren Lacey hit a free throw and Castellanos grabbed a rebound and finished with a jumper to cap an 11-0 run.
It put the Camels ahead 30-29 with 5:47 left in the third quarter.
But then the No.1-ranked Cheyenne Central squad showed why its considered the best girls hoops team in Class 4A. Central’s Kelsey Basart capped a 16-6 scoring spree with a 3-point bucket late in the third, and the Indians led 45-36 going into the last quarter.
“Defensively, we’re such a team in flux that we’re just going to have to guard smarter,” Campbell County High School coach Mitch Holst said. “It’s impossible for us to be able to compete when our defensive habits are so poor.”
Central burned time by passing back and forth at midcourt, drawing fouls and knocking down free throws, and Central finished with a 59-40 victory over Campbell County on Saturday afternoon at CCHS.
“That’s kind of our enemy, coming out for (the) third quarter and not being ready, not being ready to go out there and play,” Milliron said.
The big killers for Holst were a lack of communication when getting screened and a lackluster rebounding effort by the Camels. The Indians outrebounded CCHS 41-26.
Castellanos led the Camels, hitting 6-12 shots, including 4-6 from 3-point range to tally 17 points. Milliron was second with eight points.
Remington Gusick led in rebounding with seven.
The Camels were outshot from the field 20-49 (40%) to 15-50 (30%).
CCHS lost to No. 2 Cheyenne East on Friday 64-51 in the first game of the weekend.
“Just sporadically mediocre, that would be the way to describe it,” Holst said about the weekend’s performance. “We were playing really hard. We just don’t play smart enough to be able to stop good teams.”
Campbell County is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday at Sheridan, and then 1 p.m. Saturday against Casper-Natrona County at home.
Earlier in the season, the Camels beat Natrona County 48-41 and Sheridan 63-53.
