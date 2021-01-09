The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team came out of the annual Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament in Douglas with a 4-2 record on the weekend.
The Bolts beat Cheyenne Central 60-16, Kelly Walsh 53-22, Cheyenne East 45-25 and Riverton 66-12 while losing to Douglas 33-32 and Sheridan 37-26.
Against Central, Lane Catlin (220 pounds), Dillon Glick (195 pounds), Cael Porter (152 pounds), Seamus Casey (145 pounds), Dylan Catlin (138 pounds), Jais Rose (132 pounds), Jeric Igo (126 pounds) and Alex Draper (120 pounds) all won by pin. Antonio Avila (113 pounds) beat his opponent by technical fall 15-0.
Aden Jorgensen (182 pounds) won by major decision 8-0 and Dylan Skillings (285 pounds) won by takedown in overtime.
Against Sheridan, Porter and Lane Catlin both won by pin while Igo beat his opponent by technical fall 17-2. Glick (3-2), Avila (4-3) and Draper (10-3) all won by decision.
In the Bolts' win over Cheyenne East, Rose, Porter, Avila, Draper and Igo each won by pin. Dylan Catlin won by technical fall 18-1 while Casey won by decision 7-0.
Lane Catlin beat Trey Bower by major decision 8-0 and Skillings won by ultimate tiebreaker 2-2 over Gavyn Aumiller.
During Thunder Basin's blowout win over Riverton, Igo, Draper, Avila, Skillings, Deyton Johnson (160 pounds), Porter, Casey and Dylan Catlin all won by pin. Jorgensen (8-7) and Blaize Burrow (1-0) won by decision.
Results for Thunder Basin's duals against Douglas and Kelly Walsh were not immediately available.
Next for the Bolts will be the Trojan Border Wars in Casper Friday and Saturday.
