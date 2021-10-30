The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school girls swimming and diving teams hosted the Last Chance meet Friday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The Bolts won two individual events and one relay event while Campbell County's Larson Sivertson won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 14.26 seconds.
Thunder Basin's Madi Zach won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:08.36 and Greeli Peterson won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:21.66. The Bolts' relay team of Peterson, Sophie Bagwell, Myndy Heringer and Ella Downey won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:37.39.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will host the Class 4A state meet next weekend. The Camels have 11 athletes qualified for state and the Bolts have two swimmers and five divers.
Both Thunder Basin swimmers — Madi Zach and Hailey Walter — are qualified in all eight individual swimming events, TBHS coach Rylie Pilon said.
The state preliminaries will start at 3:30 p.m. Friday and the state finals will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Aquatic Center.
